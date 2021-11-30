Linda man arrested for attempted murder at family gathering

Nov. 30—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office arrested a Linda man on Friday after he allegedly shot a 59-year-old woman inside a Linda residence, according to a YCSO news release.

Tong Yang, 50, was arrested for attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, and threats. At around 8 a.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 200 block of Horman Drive after a 911 call reported a relative inside a home threatening family members with a gun. Deputies heard two shots from inside the residence when they arrived. Several people exited the home and told deputies that another family member inside was holding down the alleged shooter and that a woman was shot. Deputies allegedly found Yang held down on the ground by another man and the injured victim on the floor. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Deputies immediately detained Yang. More than a dozen family members were in the home at the time of the shooting, including several children, according to the release.

As of Monday afternoon, the victim remained hospitalized with serious injuries, but was stable. Yang remained in Yuba County Jail on $1 million bail as of late Monday. The investigation remains active and ongoing.