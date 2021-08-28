Linda man arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child

Aug. 28—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office arrested a Linda man on Thursday for continuous sexual abuse of a child and committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child.

Roland Small Benoit, 47, was arrested after a 14-year-old girl disclosed to a school official that she had been the victim of ongoing molestation for several years. The sheriff's office was called just before 8 a.m. on Thursday and after an investigation Benoit was identified as the suspect and arrested, according to YCSO spokesperson Leslie Williams.

As of late Friday, Benoit remained in Yuba County Jail on $500,000 bail.