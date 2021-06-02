Linda man found guilty of murder, assaulting a child causing death

Jun. 2—A Yuba County jury recently found a Linda man guilty of assault on a child causing death, second-degree murder, and child abuse likely to cause death.

Eric Montejano, Sr., 23, was arrested in December 2019 for striking his five-week-old baby in the head The child died on Jan. 3. 2020.

"This case is truly a sad one," Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said in an email Tuesday. "We grieve for the loss of baby Eric, whose life was taken senselessly by his own father."

The jury returned its verdict Friday afternoon and found him not guilty of dissuading a witness from prosecuting. On Friday morning, both attorneys presented closing arguments to the jury.

Sorbello asked the jury to focus on what was important in the case and not on what he said were unrelated details brought up by the defense.

"I urge you to focus on what really matters," Sorbello said on Friday.

He said the child's mother gave consistent testimony and said the defendant's "tale" that the mother's actions caused the baby's death was not believable. Sorbello reviewed the testimony of the forensic pathologist who said the baby's cause of death was blunt force trauma and displayed photographs of the baby before and after the incident.

Defense attorney Matt Smith said his client's actions after the baby suffered injuries were consistent with an inexperienced parent. He said Montejano did not want to take the baby to the hospital because of concerns over emergency room costs.

Smith said the jury should find Montejano not guilty of the assault on a child, murder, and child abuse counts because Montejano did not hurt the baby and not guilty of dissuading the witness because the DA's office did not prove it.

Montejano is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19 at 1:30 p.m. He faces up to 25 years to life in state prison, according to Sorbello.

"As difficult as it was to present the evidence in this case, it was satisfying to give baby Eric the justice he deserves and affirm the value of his life, which was far too brief," Sorbello said Tuesday.