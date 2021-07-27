Linda man found guilty of second-degree murder

Jul. 27—A Yuba County jury found a Linda man guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder on Friday, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello.

The jury found Moe Nanlap, 24, not guilty of the greater crimes of first-degree premeditated murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The trial began on July 20.

Nanlap's charges stem from him shooting and killing Curtis Hicks, 42, and injuring his wife, Jolene Hicks, in November 2019. Nanlap was in a relationship with Joann Adkins, the Hicks' daughter, at the time of the shooting.

Nanlap has children with Adkins.

The shooting occurred in a residence in the 1500 block of North Beale Road during a family gathering in the early hours of Thanksgiving.

"His exposure is in excess of 100 years to life and, as the law stands, he will not be eligible for youthful or elder parole due to his prior strike," Sorbello said on Friday.

Nanlap is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on September 13 in Yuba County Superior Court.