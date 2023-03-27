Linda Nolan says cancer has spread to her brain, in fourth diagnosis

Linda Nolan said she was not giving up and was "staying positive"

Singer Linda Nolan has revealed her cancer has spread to her brain, in her fourth diagnosis with the disease.

Part of the singing group The Nolans, alongside her sisters, Linda, 64, told Good Morning Britain she was diagnosed last week.

"Obviously that's very frightening because there isn't much help for brain cancer at the moment, apart from radiotherapy which I'm going to be having."

She said she will take a "wonder drug".

The singer did not name it, but added: "There is a new drug that's been in use for a year for brain cancer and we're going to try me on that as a chemo drug, with some other treatment."

The Nolan sisters, pictured during the late 70s: Linda, Anne, Bernie and Maureen

She and her sisters, Bernie, Maureen, Anne, Coleen and Denise, formed a singing group during the 70s. enjoying a string of hits, including 1979's I'm in the Mood for Dancing and Don't Make Waves.

Less fortunately, they have also had to deal with diagnoses of cancer many times in their family.

Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006; it returned in her hip in 2017. Then in 2020, she was told it had spread to her liver. Her husband, Brian, died of skin cancer in 2007.

Two of her sisters were also diagnosed with breast cancer - Bernie, who died in 2013 aged 52, and Anne who has been diagnosed twice but is now in remission.

Linda, who has appeared on Loose Women and Celebrity Big Brother in recent times, said it was "scary".

"I'm not giving up, I'm positive," she insisted. Acknowledgin that she would be losing her hair for a fourth time because of chemotherapy, she said one of her sisters had joked: "At least you've got some nice wigs!"

Nonetheless, she added it was a "really, really scary trip to be on, this one".

She said she realised something was wrong after she experienced some "quite nasty falls" and is now using a wheelchair and staying with her sister Denise.

The Nolan Sisters pictured in 2012 (L-R: Linda, Coleen, Bernie and Maureen)

The singer had been hoping that it was "something to do with my spine" as "my speech hadn't been affected or my vision.

"I wasn't getting headaches - so, really, it was a shock that the doctor said, 'it's in your brain'."

"The hope is that [the drug she is using] will do wonders for me, please God."

She added that she was determined to get out and about in her wheelchair, rather than sit at home and "feel sorry for myself".

She told Good Morning Britain, she was getting fresh air and "making the most of every day - and spending it with people I love".

Gene testing

However, she did feel "angry" at getting cancer again, she said.

"There's moments where I am in a heap in the corner, crying. I try not to say 'why me?' because why not me?"

"You know, there's so many people who are suffering with this terrible disease, but I think I talk about it, and I always have.

"Maybe I can help somebody who is on their own and say: 'It's OK to cry, it's OK to feel angry, it's OK to feel sorry for yourself - but just don't let it overtake you.'"

She added that she and her sisters had been tested for the BRCA1 cancer gene - which can leave women at a higher risk of ovarian and breast cancer - but they did not have it.

"The professor at the genetic testing [centre] said there will be a gene somewhere, they just haven't found it yet."