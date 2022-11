Bravo

As Craig Conover admitted on the November 17 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he “came in a little hot” when he arrived for Season 2 of Winter House. Craig reflected on some of his controversial house-related choices on WWHL, explaining that he feels remorseful about more than a few things today — but not quite everything. On the group’s first night in their Vermont vacation home, the Southern Charm-er paid Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula $500 each, and Luke Gulbranson $200, to e