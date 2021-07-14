Linda shooting leaves Olivehurst man hospitalized

Jul. 14—A 23-year-old Olivehurst man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle stopped in the roadway after being shot in the 2300 block of North Beale Road, Linda on Tuesday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to multiple calls reporting several gunshots heard outside an apartment complex near Yuba College at around 12:45 a.m. The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital before being transferred to the Sacramento area. As of late Tuesday, the victim remained hospitalized in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

No suspect had been arrested by late Tuesday and the investigation remained active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the YCSO investigations unit at 749-7777.