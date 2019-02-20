Has Lindab International AB (STO:LIAB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Examining Lindab International AB’s (STO:LIAB) past track record of performance is a useful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess LIAB’s latest performance announced on 31 December 2018 and weight these figures against its longer term trend and industry movements.

Commentary On LIAB’s Past Performance

LIAB’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of kr394m has jumped 14% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 6.2%, indicating the rate at which LIAB is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let’s see whether it is only because of industry tailwinds, or if Lindab International has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Lindab International has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.8% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.2% is below the SE Building industry of 6.8%, indicating Lindab International’s are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Lindab International’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 8.5% to 9.3%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 61% to 26% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Lindab International’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. While Lindab International has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Lindab International to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

