Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Juan Pelaez: Thanks, Devon. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending our 2022 fourth quarter earnings call and webcast. I'm Juan Pelaez, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined this morning by Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer; and Matt White, Chief Financial Officer. Today's presentation materials are available on our website at linde.com in the Investors section. Please read the forward-looking statement disclosure on page 2 of the slides and note that it applies to all statements made during the teleconference. The reconciliations of the adjusted numbers are in the appendix of this presentation. Sanjiv will provide some opening remarks, and then Matt will give an update on Linde's fourth quarter financial performance and outlook, after which, we will wrap up with Q&A. Let me now turn the call over to Sanjiv.

Sanjiv Lamba: Thanks, Juan, and good morning, everyone. By all measures, 2022 was another successful year for Linde, despite the significant and unprecedented headwinds. I'm incredibly proud how every employee rose to the challenge by not only delivering record financial performance but also living our core values and supporting key initiatives for all stakeholders. And while there are hundreds of daily examples where Linde employees have created real value through their commitment and determination, I'd like to highlight just a few on slide 3. Starting with shareholders. We delivered record financial performance against the backdrop of an energy and inflation crisis not seen in half a century. Three important metrics for our owners: operating margin, EPS and ROC, all reached record highs, both for the fourth quarter and the full year.

In fact, we achieved our ninth quarter in a row of growing EPS ex FX by 20% or more. On top of that, $7 billion, almost 5% of our average market cap, was returned to owners in the form of dividends and share repurchases. We also expanded shareholder focus beyond fundamental results by identifying persistent technical constraints on Linde's stock valuation. The Board recommended a solution to simplify our exchange listing, which is approved by an overwhelming majority of shareholders. However, achieving sustainable long-term value creation requires more than just a commitment to our owners. We need to successfully integrate all stakeholders, including employees, customers and the very communities we operate in. So on the environmental front, we continue to make great progress, and 2022 was no exception.

Looking at the numbers, we added 50 additional zero-waste sites in 2022, reaching 760 sites around the globe. We reduced absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by over 1 million tons of CO2 versus 2021, despite growing volumes. This is a good start towards our stated goal of reducing 35% greenhouse gas emissions by 2035, which was recently validated by the science-based targets initiative. In addition, through the use of our technology, products and services, we help customers avoid more than 2 times the CO2 emissions from our operational footprint. These achievements have been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, CDP and several other independent organizations. And we're not only committed to reducing our own carbon footprint, but we're also playing a major role in the global energy transition, which I'll cover later.

Of course, none of this is possible without the commitment of our employees. When I measure performance and human capital, I first look to our longstanding company values of safety, integrity, inclusion, community and accountability. Our safety performance continues to be best in class as defined by a double-digit improvement over 2021 in lost workday cases and commercial vehicle incidents. Creating a diverse and inclusive environment where employees can achieve their full potential remains a priority for us. In support of this commitment, Linde has recently implemented a number of development programs across the enterprise. We're currently at 28% for gender diversity, and I fully expect us to exceed 30% by 2030 across the entire organization.

The local nature of our business has also enabled over 500 different community engagement projects, an increase of 25% from 2021. Linde donated more than $10 million to support various charitable and STEM programs, including over $2 million in support of our Ukrainian employees and relief efforts. These highlights represent only a handful of accomplishments during the challenging 2022. However, here at Linde, we have a relentless focus on how to improve, including better positioning ourselves for the future. And while we've had four great years since the merger, I'm even more optimistic looking ahead. The $9.2 billion project backlog, which we define as contractual growth project with secured returns, increased $2.4 billion versus the third quarter due to our OCI win, which I'll talk about shortly.

Additionally, 2022 was another record year for small on-site wins as the 52 new contracts will provide secured revenue for the next decade or more. With this in mind, for 2023, we expect to invest almost $5 billion in CapEx and acquisitions across all three supply modes, enabling high-quality growth while increasing asset density and reliability. Furthermore, we expect to start up over $2 billion in sale of gas projects this year, including our $1.4 billion project with ExxonMobil in Singapore. You'll recall that this project is expected to start up in phases, beginning this summer. Therefore, we'll remove it from the backlog sometime during the middle of this year. Of course, it's difficult to talk about growth today without mentioning key secular drivers.

I'd like to remind everyone that a few years ago, we stated how we would leverage the secular driver of electronics capacity expansions and win more than our fair share of high-quality projects. Our current project backlog of Tier 1 electronics customers validates that strategy as we continue to lead the industry. I view clean energy opportunities as being no different. I expect to win more than our fair share of high-quality projects across the energy transition spectrum. We are already partnering with global leaders and actively developing large-scale projects with contractual terms and conditions and scope that you've become accustomed to with Linde. This approach is consistent with what I mentioned last quarter. Of course, it never hurts to reiterate.

First, we intend to partner with subsurface experts for all underground operations. We're not geologists. Secondly, all projects will follow our investment criteria. In other words, earn a commensurate return for the risk undertaken. And finally, we will stick to our core, which is management of industrial gases. We have no interest to own or speculate on globally traded chemicals. Rather, we'll have offtakers for our products. Our recent win with OCI perfectly aligns with these principles, which you can find on slide 4. We will invest $1.8 billion as the long-term supplier of nitrogen and blue hydrogen into OCI's ammonia facility with terms and conditions and a return profile consistent with our traditional on-site contracts. OCI is an expert in ammonia production, logistics and marketing, something Linde doesn't want to engage in.

In addition, we are partnering with a world-class oil and gas company for the CO2 sequestration. This blue hydrogen project is a great start, and we have several more large-scale energy projects under development. These opportunities follow our traditional gas model and involve partners that are global leaders in their space. In addition, we will continue to execute in our base business, managing pricing, productivity and increasing density across all three supply modes because we recognize that our owners appreciate the resilience of the industrial gas model. Overall, 2022 was another stellar year despite the many headwinds. We achieved new highs across several key financial metrics whilst relentlessly focusing on our core values. This is the fourth year in a row of double-digit EPS growth, and I see no reason why this won't continue.

Stated simply, I have confidence that we will deliver strong results irrespective of economic and geopolitical climate. From my vantage point, I've never been more confident about Linde's future. I'll now turn the call over to Matt to walk you through the financial numbers.

Matt White: Thanks, Sanjiv. Please turn to slide 5 for an overview of the fourth quarter results. Sales of $7.9 billion were down 5% from prior year and 10% sequentially. Note that underlying sales increased 7% year-on-year but decreased 2% sequentially. So, there are several moving parts distorting the trends. First, you can see FX down 6% year-on-year due to the strong U.S. dollar. This trend has already started to reverse as evidenced by the flat sequential impact. I'll speak to guidance at the end, but based on current FX levels, we might have some upside going forward. Divestitures from GIST and the deconsolidation of Russia resulted in a 4% and 2% headwind when compared to prior year and the third quarter. We'll lap that part of this in June and the rest in September, although I do expect a sequential tailwind in the first quarter from our U.S. acquisition of nexAir.

The engineering business decreased 4% from last year and 3% sequentially. The prior year variance is driven by Russian projects, and the sequential decline is from timing of a U.S. project. I expect a few more quarters of engineering volatility as they resolve and subsequently lap suspended Russian projects. While we ceased all Russian activity in July of 2022, we continue to reconcile balance sheet liabilities upon reaching settlements with our vendors and former customers. Cost pass-through trends are starting to stabilize with a 2% increase over last year but 3% drop sequentially. As you know, this represents the contractual pass-through of energy costs and has no effect on operating profit dollars. However, this will impact operating margins as we gross up or down sales and variable costs.

Volume is down 1% from last year and 4% sequentially. This -- prior year, economic weakness in EMEA and severe weather conditions in the U.S. more than offset growth in APAC and project start-ups. Most of the slower volume came from pipeline customers. So, there's a larger impact to sales than profit given the contractual fixed payments. Versus the third quarter, volume decline is coming from weather impact to U.S. pipeline customers, EMEA's softer economy and normal seasonal impacts from Southern Hemisphere LPG. We saw a larger-than-normal amount of U.S. pipeline customer outages toward the end of the quarter from weather. This mostly occurred in December, but the vast majority of customers are back to their seasonal run rates. Therefore, this is not expected to be an issue going forward.

Pricing actions remain robust with an 8% increase from 2021 and 2% from the third quarter. These increases are broad-based and aligned with the weighted inflation rate. Operating profit of $2 billion resulted in a record 25.3% operating margin. Excluding pass-through, operating margins expanded both sequentially and year-over-year in all gas segments as pricing effects net of cost inflation continue to improve underlying business quality. The engineering segment had an abnormally high operating margin this quarter due to favorable project timing. Recall that engineering follows a percent of completion accounting method. Customer cash deposits are held on the balance sheet as liabilities until we have the contractual right to bill the customer, at which point the liability is recognized on the income statement as revenue.

This quarter, we settled a large contract, enabling us to retain all related cash deposits, thus recognizing the remaining liability as current period revenue. I do not expect this margin to be sustainable beyond this quarter. A lot of you are likely wondering how to model engineering going forward given the recent performance. I believe the best approach is to use the sale of plant backlog as the next 3 to 4 years of revenue with average profit margin in the low- to mid-teen percent. During times of rising backlog, cash inflows and margins tend to be higher, whereas in a declining backlog, it's usually the opposite. However, the current situation is deviating from this pattern due to the significant project wind-down from sanctions. So, we still may have a few more volatile quarters ahead.

EPS of $3.16 increased 14% from last year or 20% excluding FX. As Sanjiv mentioned, this is the ninth quarter in a row of 20% or more EPS growth ex FX. Operating cash flow is down versus prior year and sequentially. This is almost entirely driven by engineering project timing. Please turn to slide 6 for a review of 2022 capital management. Operating cash flow was $9 billion for 2022 or 82% of EBITDA, consistent with our multiyear average. The business continues to deliver steady levels of cash in any economic environment. You can see to the right how we invested that cash, aligned with our stated capital allocation policy of growing the dividend, reinvesting in the business and using leftover cash for share repurchases. During the year, we invested $3.3 billion while returning $7.5 billion back to shareholders.

We anticipate a meaningful step up in 2023 for new business investments while raising the dividend and maintaining a healthy share repurchase program. I'll wrap up with guidance on slide 7. For the first quarter, we're providing an EPS range of $3.05 to $3.15, an increase of 4% to 8% versus prior year or 9% to 13%, when excluding FX. Sequentially, this range assumes that recovering U.S. pipeline volumes and an acquisition are mostly offset by China seasonality and lower engineering profit. Full year guidance is expected in the range of $13.15 to $13.55, representing an increase of 7% to 10% or 9% to 12% when excluding an estimated 2% FX headwind. Both ranges assume no material change in economic conditions at the midpoint. Furthermore, we're estimating a 4% FX headwind for the first half year and flat for the second half, although recent trends have been better.

At this time, we believe it's appropriate to remain cautious against the backdrop of an uncertain environment. If the economy grows, we'll have upside. And if not, we'll take actions to mitigate like we did in 2020 and 2022. Our job of management is not to predict what will happen, but instead, execute in a volatile world and deliver on our commitments. I'll now turn the call to Q&A.

