Linden 15-year-old charged with shooting man, 36, in after school dispute

LINDEN - A 15-year-old city teen has been arrested in connection with the Wednesday afternoon shooting of the 36-year-old father of another teen with whom he had a dispute.

The man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to University Hospital in Newark.

The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was served with juvenile complaints for possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, and other related charges, police said.

The teen is being held at the Essex County Juvenile Detention Facility pending an appearance in Family Court.

Around 3:35 p.m. Jan. 25 police were alerted to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Seymour Avenue. Police learned the teen was in an ongoing dispute with another teenager and the two boys had agreed to meet after school.

When the boys met, the 15-year-old pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds toward the other teen, but struck the boy's father, a 36-year-old city man, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police found the 15-year-old at his city home and taken into custody later that night, police said.

"Gun violence has no place in our city, particularly among our children," said Police Chief David Hart. "We are very proud of the work done by responding officers and detectives to quickly identify and take this suspect into custody, and we will continue to aggressively prosecute anyone who jeopardizes the safety of our community with senseless acts of violence."

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Linden Police Department Juvenile Aid Bureau at 908-474-8520.

