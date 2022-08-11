Linden appoints acting superintendent of schools through Aug. 31

LINDEN – Denise Cleary was appointed acting superintendent of schools during a special meeting of the Board of Education Tuesday night.

Cleary, whose term began July 21 according to her contract, was appointed to the position through Aug. 31.

Superintendent of Schools Marnie Hazelton, who is entering the third year of a five-year contract worth $215,000 per year, is out on personal leave through Aug. 31.

Board of Education President Carols Rivas said Hazelton is still an employee of the district.

Cleary previously served as interim superintendent after former Superintendent Danny Robertozzi left to head the Clifton School District at the end of the 2018-2019 school year. She also previously served as principal of Linden High School and has been with the district since 1989, when she began her teaching career as a science teacher at the high school.

Denise Cleary was appointed acting superintendent of schools in Linden.

The school district has experienced a recent onslaught of resignations and retirements, as well as having chosen not to renew several top positions, including Human Resources Director Karen Baldwin.

Business Administrator Kathy Gaylord recently retired, and Pamela Caporale was named to the post effective June 27 through Sept. 1.

The school board also approved an agreement with Teliapp for district networking services, effective immediately.

Local cold case:Linden cheerleader's 2012 unsolved killing: 'She was robbed of her future'

It appeared on Wednesday that the district’s website, Lindenps.org, was hacked.

"That was the reason we hired a technology security company. We had assumptions to believe that we would be hacked," school board President Rivas said Wednesday. "And although it's hard for us to determine without the proof, if it's somebody that may have been part of the district, I'm looking forward to investigate fully.

"We are looking forward to doing the best thing for our district and investigate everything with how the district is running and we are going to get to the answers. As a board member, I am open to investigating every aspect of the operation of the district to make sure that it is being run, has been running, and will continue to run correctly."

Story continues

email: cmakin@gannettnj.com

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter for MyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or @CherylMakin. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Linden appoints acting superintendent of schools through Aug. 31