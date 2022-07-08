Linden cheerleader's 2012 unsolved killing: 'She was robbed of her future'

LINDEN – Amber Duncan-Wilson had a bubbly, caring personality, traits that Brianna Armstead so admired in her high school cheerleading captain that Armstead tried to emulate them when she became captain.

"She was always so nice. She never treated anyone different because of her status as a cheerleading captain. She was always the most helpful person on the team. She always made sure if you didn't understand something, you could come to her," said Armstead, 24, a 2015 Linden High School graduate.

Armstead said Duncan-Wilson was a really sweet person, had a lot of friends, and everyone liked her.

"She's one of the reasons I wanted to become a captain. I ended up becoming a cheerleading captain in my senior year as well. I tried to be kind, I tried to be someone that I felt the girls could come to if they were stressed or they didn't get something. I just tried to extend myself just in the same way she extended herself. She always overextended herself with the team," Armstead said.

Saturday marks the 10-year anniversary of the shooting death of 18-year-old Duncan-Wilson as she was walking with a friend on Hussa Street, just days after her Linden High School graduation. Besides serving as a cheerleading captain, Duncan-Wilson also was a talented high school dancer.

No one has been arrested or charged in connection with her death which is listed as an open case on the Union County Prosecutor's Office website.

The Union County Homicide Task Force and Linden Police Department continue to investigate the homicide, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Linden Police Chief David Hart said this week.

At 11:55 p.m. on July 9, 2012, Linden police were called to the 500 block of Hussa Street on reports of an argument and gunfire, the prosecutor said. When they arrived, officers discovered Duncan-Wilson dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Members of the Task Force and Linden Police Department learned Duncan-Wilson was walking from a local Dunkin’ with a friend when she was approached and robbed. During the robbery, words were exchanged and Duncan-Wilson, who had graduated just days earlier, was fatally shot. Police believe Duncan-Wilson may have known her attacker.

"Ms. Wilson was a young, ambitious woman, who had a meaningful life ahead of her,” Daniel said. “Sadly, that life was senselessly lost at such a young age and we remain as firmly committed today as we did ten years ago in finding this cold-blooded killer and to bringing justice for her and her loved ones."

Investigators continue to seek leads and ask for the public's help in providing any information that assists in solving the case. Information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for Duncan-Wilson's death are eligible for a reward of up to $10,000, the prosecutor's office said.

Armstead, then 14, remembers being shocked when she learned of Duncan-Wilson's death. She was in Pennsylvania with her mother when her father, now Linden Mayor Derek Armstead, called and told them what happened.

"I remember coming home and going to the funeral and this was the first time I had seen football players distraught; they were really upset. Everyone was just really emotional. Death as a whole is sad, but especially when it's someone so young and well-known. It was an emotional time for a lot of the younger people," she said.

With the anniversary of Duncan-Wilson's death, Armstead expects there will be social media posts from Duncan-Wilson's friends and other Linden graduates.

"I don't think it's something you ever forget. Time passes and maybe you don't think about it as much because you are trying to heal, but I don't think anyone ever forgets. When someone is such a bubbly person and a liked person, you always do think about them on birthdays and anniversaries," Armstead said.

Duncan-Wilson had been accepted to Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City with plans to become a police officer.

"I always think about the promising future she had," said Armstead, who believes Duncan-Wilson could have achieved anything she set her mind to. "She was a very ambitious person. I feel she was robbed of her future. She was so helpful as a cheerleading captain I can only imagine how she would have been as a police officer."

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting of Duncan-Wilson is urged to contact the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force at 908-527-4500, Linden Police Detective Sgt. Travis Koziol at 908-474-8542, or anonymously to Union County Crime Stoppers at 908-654-TIPS or online at www.uctip.org.

