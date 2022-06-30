Linden man killed in North Brunswick Route 130 crash, NJ man charged

NORTH BRUNSWICK - A 27-year-old Mercer County man is facing vehicular homicide and other charges in connection with a late Tuesday night Route 130 crash in which a Linden man died.

Egrevel Vasquez-Garcia of Hightstown was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and assault by auto, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and North Brunswick Police Chief Joseph Battaglia announced.

Vasquez-Garcia is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center in North Brunswick pending a detention hearing.

Around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday police responded to a report of a crash in the southbound lane of Route 130 near the Farrington Inn, according to an investigation by North Brunswick Detective Jason Vallese and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detectives Jonathan Berman and James Alleva.

When police arrived they determined a vehicle driven by Vasquez-Garcia allegedly struck a vehicle driven by Levelt Alexis, 34, of Linden. Alexis was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he later died, the prosecutor's office said. The crash investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Vallese at732-545-3200, Detective Berman at 732-745-4328, or Detective Alleva at 732-745-4011.

