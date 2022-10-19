Linden man sentenced to 22 years in prison for daytime fatal shooting

A 27-year-old Linden man has been sentenced to more than two decades in state prison for the daytime fatal shooting of a 29-year-old city resident nearly two years ago.

Ashton Barthelus was sentenced on Oct. 14 to 22 years in state prison and must serve at least 85 percent before becoming eligible for parole, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced.

Barthelus pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, a first-degree crime, on July 8, 2022, in exchange for the 22-year sentence.

Around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 26, 2020, Linden police responded to the 1600 block of East St. Georges Avenue where they found Andy Rozelien with multiple gunshot wounds. Rozelien was transported to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth where he was pronounced dead, according to Assistant Prosecutor Scott Peterson, who handled the case.

The shooting was one of several that occurred during the daytime in Linde that month.

Daniel thanked the Union County Homicide Task Force, Linden Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and the Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit for their efforts in the case.

