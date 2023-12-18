Linden man sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for Jan. 6 involvement

LINDEN — A 65-year-old Michigan man who wept as he told a judge he was sorry for grabbing a police officer's baton and hitting other officers with it as part of the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to four years, three months in federal prison on Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras issued the sentence noting that, despite Matthew Krol's history of aiding humanitarian causes, including rebuilding efforts after natural disasters in the U.S. and elsewhere, he also had previously talked about his support for hanging political "tyrants," had spoken of his animosity toward Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and was familiar with some of the men convicted of a plot to kidnap her.

Contreras said he believed that Krol, of Linden, "could be swept up" if a future call for political violence went out for a cause or from a politician he supported. Krol went to Washington, D.C. ahead of the Jan. 6 attack to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally thrown by then-President Donald Trump, who urged his supporters to "fight like hell" as Congress met to certify the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

Krol, who will receive credit for the year and 10 months he's been in custody, was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and will have three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Before his sentence was handed down, Krol urged Contreras to give him a lighter sentence, apologizing to former Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, one of the officers he hit and who the court determined Friday still suffered pain from a blow to his hand from Krol.

During Friday's hearing, video and photos were shown of Krol wresting a baton from an officer as he and others stormed the west front of the Capitol following Trump's speech. He showed the baton to the crowd as if to celebrate and then, as Gonell was pulling a rioter off another officer, hit Gonell with it.

"People like him don't deserve a second chance," Gonell told the judge, describing how he and other officers tried to hold back the mob.

Jan. 6: Prosecutors say Michigan man still not remorseful, despite guilty plea

Saying he was "terribly sorry," Krol, who pled guilty to a count of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers while using a dangerous weapon in August, said he came to realize during his time in jail that he had done wrong. At the time of the attack, he said, "I felt justified ... for my actions."

"I saw things differently then than I do today," he said. "For everyone's sake, I wish I could go back and change that day."

Prosecutors — who argued Krol has not shown remorse, continuing to label himself a political prisoner and questioning Gonell's truthfulness in a YouTube video — asked for an even longer sentence of 6½ years, but Contreras said the sentence handed down was in line with other Jan. 6 defendants convicted of similar crimes.

— Contact Todd Spangler at tspangler@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @tsspangler.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Linden man sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for Jan. 6 involvement