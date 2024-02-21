Linden-McKinley teachers fight to save agriculture program from Columbus school's ax

A 2022 photo from the Columbus City Schools' Linden-McKinley agricultural program. (Credit: Columbus City Schools)

Two Linden-McKinley STEM Academy teachers and a retired state representative from western Ohio are urging the Columbus City Schools Board of Education to keep an agricultural program at the academy that is to end after this school year.

The Agricultural Pathways Community Gardens program, which began in 2018, grew and provided 11,000 pounds of produce for local food pantries in 2023, teacher Eric Valentine told the school board during the public portion of Tuesday's meeting at Linden-McKinley.

Valentine, who spoke to the board along with fellow agricultural teacher David Sodders, said afterward that 173 students in grades K-12 participate in the program at Linden-McKinley, where there are close to 700 students in grades 7-12.

Valentine said students grow corn, fruits and vegetbales on five acres in the Linden neighborhood.

"They experience hands-on learning," he said.

Valentine said school officials want to replace the agricultural program with two more business teachers.

Former state Rep. Jim Buchy, a Greenville Republican, told the school board that agricultural education in urban schools pays off, pointing to programs at East Tech High School in Cleveland and the Gamble Montessori High School in Cincinnati. Both of those programs began in 2015, he said, and have helped improve graduation rates at the schools.

Superintendent Angela Chapman was not at the meeting due to illness. The board did not respond to the question during the meeting.

In 2021, Columbus allocated $50,000 through the city Department of Neighborhoods to help support the Agriculture Pathways Community Gardens program, describing it as "an innovative agriculture-based college and career-readiness program." The funding provided new water taps, irrigation, electricity and fencing for the community gardens at 1267-1269 25th Ave. and 1275-1277 25th Ave. in Linden.

“Community gardens help engage students and family, an important goal in the One Linden Plan,” Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther said in a news release at the time. “The goal is to make the Linden McKinley STEM Academy the first in central Ohio to offer unique agricultural oriented programming to urban students who are talented in science and mathematics.”

In other matters, the school board approved in one vote the filing of 265 complaints with the Franklin County Auditor's office, challenging what the district believes are low valuations on that many properties in the school district.

Each complaint seeking a change in the value of the property then goes to the county Board of Revision for consideration. The school district also will notify the property owners of its challenge to their valuations.

