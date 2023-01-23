LINDEN - Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, at 1:10 p.m. the victim was sitting in his vehicle on the side of the road when a second vehicle pulled alongside. An occupant of the other vehicle lowered a window and fired several shots at the victim's vehicle before fleeing the scene.

More:Pregnant woman injured in vehicle shooting at Woodbridge intersection

The victim also left the scene and contacted police.

The incident is under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Nicole Andrews at 908-474-8662 or via email at nandrews@lpdnj.org about this incident. Information about any other crime can also be shared anonymously via email to crimetips@lpdnj.org.

email: cmakin@gannettnj.com

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter for MyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or @CherylMakin. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Linden police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting