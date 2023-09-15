Linden police investigating after 'disturbing video' shows students attacking another

Police are investigating after a "disturbing video" circulated online showing of several teens violently attacking another while he's curled up on the ground.

Police said they have received numerous calls about the video.

According to police, the fight occurred around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Speedway gas station on West St. Georges Avenue, which is the block next to Linden High School.

While the reason for the fight is unclear, the video shows a group of about four males continuously kicking and punching another who is curled up on the ground. The video appears to show two other males joining in on the attack.

One person appears to spit at the male on the ground and drag him on the pavement. It also appears one of the shoes worn by the male on the ground was ripped off his foot.

During the attack, a large group of young people are seen in the video standing nearby, some recording the incident on their cellphones.

"Three suspects were identified as Linden High School students and immediately suspended by the school," police said. "The victim was also identified. He was treated for minor injuries and turned over to his parents."

Police said the incident is concerning, and it's fortunate there were not more serious injuries.

"Officers will be present in the area of the school in the morning and at dismissal, and we will continue to work closely with school administrators and faculty to prevent similar incidents in the future," police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Linden Police Department's Juvenile Aid Bureau at 908-474-8520. Tips about this incident or any other crime can also be shared anonymously via email to crimetips@lpdnj.org.

