Linden police investigating after shooting on Middlesex Street

LINDEN – Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening on Middlesex Street, said Capt. Christopher Guenther.

City police responded about 6:22 p.m. Tuesday to Middlesex Street on multiple reports of shots fired. The victim was later found at Trinitas Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Guenther said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Rizzo at 908-474-8538 or mrizzo@lpdnj.org.

