Linden police officer injured in crash, suspect charged with resisting arrest

LINDEN – A city police officer was injured Thursday morning after his unmarked patrol car was struck from behind on North Stiles Street.

Around 10:55 a.m., the unmarked car was struck while traveling north on North Stiles Street near the intersection with West Henry Street, according to police, The occupants of the vehicle that struck the officer's car were not injured, while the officer sustained minor injuries, police said.

One of the occupants, Mario Rodriguez-Ramirez, 19, of Linden, refused to provide identification and tried to leave the scene, became combative and was subsequently arrested, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was released from the scene without incident, police said.

A supervisor assisting in the arrest was also injured and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Rodriguez-Ramirez was charged with third-degree resisting arrest and aggravated assault against a police officer, as well as associated lesser charges. He was in Essex County jail pending a detention hearing.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Linden NJ police officer injured in crash, suspect arrested