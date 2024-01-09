Linden woman set fire to apartment after roommate argument, police allege

LINDEN – A city woman has been charged with setting fire to her own apartment over the weekend, said Police Capt. Christopher Guenther.

Police and fire personnel responded around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 10 N. Wood Ave. on reports of a fire in a fourth-floor apartment where firefighters battled the blaze for more than an hour before it was extinguished, Guenther said.

Sandra Fils, 41, was arrested at the scene after an investigation found that she allegedly intentionally set the fire following an argument with her roommate, Guenther said.

Fils is charged with second-degree aggravated arson and third-degree aggravated assault, as well as other related charges. She remained in custody Monday pending a scheduled appearance in Superior Court, Guenther said.

