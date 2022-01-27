Lindenwold man walks into trouble after running out of gas

ELIZABETH - A Lindenwold man faces drug and weapons charges after an incident that began when he ran out of gas on the New Jersey Turnpike here, authorities say.

A State Police trooper encountered Yazeed Shareef as the 24-year-old was walking along the shoulder of the northbound highway in Union County around 10:35 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to an account released Thursday.

The trooper stopped to assist Shareef, but arrested him after determining he allegedly possessed a loaded gun, the account said.

Troopers seized a second gun, as well as two high-capacity magazines, hollow-point ammunition and brass knuckles from Shareef's vehicle, which was about a half-mile from the scene of the motorist's arrest.

The vehicle also held an unspecified amount of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, state police alleged.

Three Philadelphia men in the vehicle also were charged with drug and weapons offenses, the account said.

The charges are only allegations. No one has been convicted in the case.

