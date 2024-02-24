Linder purchases Southern Tractor & Outdoors

Feb. 23—PLANT CITY, Fla. — Linder Industrial Machinery Company has acquired Southern Tractor and Outdoors.

The three branches in Southwest Georgia — Leesburg, Moultrie and Valdosta — will be rebranded as Linder Turf & Tractor branches, joining Linder's growing network of Kubota dealerships across the Southeast, according to a press release from Linder announcing the acquisition.

"We are fortunate to have developed a close relationship with the owners of Southern Tractor & Outdoors," said John Coughlin, president and CEO of Linder Industrial Machinery Company. "This has been a well-run company for many years; we are excited to offer our additional product lines to the people of southwest Georgia."

Mike Horne, owner of Southern Tractor & Outdoors, said, "We are eager for this opportunity with Linder. Everyone we've worked with at the company has been exceptional; this is a great move for the people in our community."

The Linder Turf & Tractor locations in Georgia will add a range of BOMAG machines and Deutz-Fahr tractors to a lineup that already features a large selection of Kubota and Land Pride equipment, the press release said.

Including the new locations in Moultrie, Leesburg and Valdosta, Linder Turf & Tractor will now have seven locations. The others are in Bradenton, Florida; and in Fayetteville, Greensboro and Greenville, North Carolina.