Lindholm's late goal lifts Flames past Jets 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored a power-play goal with less than two minutes remaining in the third period, leading the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Lindholm's game winner came at 18:18 of the third as Calgary defeated the Jets in regulation for the first time in five games this season.

Lindholm said he saw Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk at the net and was actually looking for a tip-in when he shot the puck.

“I think it hit the D-man off the skate and it went five-hole,” Lindholm said. “It was a lucky bounce, but we’ll take those.

“We didn’t want to go to overtime today. It was really important to try to get a lot of scoring chances and hopefully bury one and that’s what happened.”

Jets defenseman Nathan Beaulieu was serving a penalty for high-sticking Johnny Gaudreau in the face when Lindholm beat Hellebuyck between the pads for the winner.

“I’ve got no complaints (about the call),” Jets head coach Paul Maurice said. “It wouldn’t matter if I did, you know.

“It was a tough way to lose the game. Nobody’s going to be in a good mood tonight. It’ll be a quiet plane ride tomorrow, but we’ll be back to work the next day.”

Andrew Mangiapane and Byron Froese also scored for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 of 27 shots for the win.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice for Winnipeg, with Andrew Copp assisting on both goals. Connor Hellebuyck had 26 saves in the loss.

Pierre-Luc Dubois made his Jets debut Tuesday in his first game since Jan. 21. He’d finished his mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving in Canada after the Columbus Blue Jackets dealt him to the Jets for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic on Jan. 23.

“First game in 20-something days, I think the legs, the hands, the head, you’re trying to get everything back,” Dubois said. “I thought as the game went on I was getting some things back, but I can play a lot better than that.”

The Jet faced the Flames in a fourth straight game after going 2-0-1 at home against Calgary last week.

It’s the lone time this season Winnipeg sees the same opponent four games in a row. Calgary was coming off a 6-4 win over the Oilers.

NOTES: The Jets’ Blake Wheeler needs one goal to pass Bryan Little (217) for the second-most goals in franchise history. Ilya Kovalchuk is the leader (328). ... Scheifele extended his points streak to four games with two goals and five assists in that span. ... Mangiapane extended his points streak to three games with two goals and two assists. ... Jets defenseman and Calgary native Josh Morrissey played his 300th career NHL game.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Ottawa Senators in first of a two-game set on Thursday.

Flames: At Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

