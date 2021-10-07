Lindhurst High School placed on temporary lockdown due to law enforcement activity

Oct. 7—Lindhurst High School was placed on lockdown for approximately 30 minutes Wednesday morning due to law enforcement activity in the area.

The school posted a notice on its website at 7:55 a.m. saying that students had been placed on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at around 8:30 a.m.

Yuba County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Leslie Williams said the department received a call from a resident at a home on Martel Drive reporting a male family member behaving erratically had a gun, was making suicidal statements and had walked off.

"We notified the school district due to the proximity to the location he was last seen and the information that he may be armed," Williams said. "We also closed some of the high-traffic roads in the area and diverted traffic."

The individual was located a few blocks away in the Villa Seville mobile home park and was detained. Williams said no gun was located and the individual was taken to the hospital for evaluation and not arrested.

"The lockdown at the schools was precautionary and they weren't directly involved other than the incident occurred close to campus," Williams said.