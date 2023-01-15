Lindisfarne skeletons: Car park grave find 'could be medieval'

·1 min read
Lindisfarne Castle and Limekiln seen from Castle Point
The skeletons were found during work on one of the island's car parks

Seven skeletons discovered in graves beneath a car park could be medieval, experts believe.

The remains were found during work to install a new water pipe on Holy Island, off the Northumberland coast.

Assistant county archaeologist Nick Best revealed the find to members of Ashington and Blyth local area council.

Mr Best said there had been "just enough risk" of something under the car park that the council decided to check during the work.

"It's very likely they're medieval and there's a chance they could be very early medieval," he said.

"The assumption is there is probably more."

Archaeologists plan to carbon date the bones to confirm their age.

Historic finds are not uncommon on Lindisfarne, which was home to a monastery founded in 635 by Irish monk St Aidan.

The famous Lindisfarne Gospels were produced on the island and, in 793, the monastery was raided by Vikings.

The council plans to release images of the skeletons at a later date, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Recommended Stories

  • Egypt unveils ancient royal tomb in Luxor

    Egyptian authorities announced Saturday the discovery of an ancient tomb in Luxor dating back around 3,500 years that archaeologists believe holds the remains of an 18th dynasty royal."The first elements discovered so far inside the tomb seem to indicate that it dates back to the 18th dynasty" of pharaohs Akhenaton and Tutankhamun, Waziri said in a statement.

  • Pharaoh Ramses II's sarcophagus in Paris for rare loan

    The sarcophagus of ancient Egyptian pharaoh Ramses II is to return to Paris in April for the first time in almost 50 years, in a rare loan of the relic outside Egypt.One of the best-known pharaohs, reputed as a great warrior and builder of temples, Ramses II ruled from 1279-1213 BC. Inscriptions on the sarcophagus' sides detail how his body was moved three times from 1070 BC, after his tomb in Luxor's Valley of the Kings was raided by grave-robbers.

  • Claim of mammoth bones brings treasure hunters to NYC river

    Ask people what you might find buried in the muck at the bottom of New York City's East River and they'd likely say “mob boss" before thinking of mammoth bones. Despite a lack of evidence to back up the story, treasure seekers using boats, diving apparatuses and technology like remote-operated cameras have gone searching, in hopes the murky waters are hiding woolly mammoth tusks. It all started when John Reeves, an Alaskan gold miner with a passion for fossils, came onto “The Joe Rogan Experience” for an episode that aired Dec. 30 to talk about his land, where he has personally uncovered numerous age-old bones and tusks.

  • Greece insists Parthenon Marbles return debate 'not closed'

    Greece insisted Friday that the debate on the possible return of the Parthenon Marbles from Britain was "not closed" despite London appearing to rule it out.Greece maintains the marbles were stolen, which Britain denies.

  • How many stripes are on the American flag? Here's what the 13 stripes on the US flag represent.

    'The stars and stripes,' 'Old Glory' -- the American flag goes by many names. For centuries it has been this country's symbol. Understand its design.

  • Martin Luther King Jr. in Florida: Where he stayed, where he spoke, and where he was shot at

    Famed civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spent a lot of time in Florida, especially in 1964 leading up to the passage of the Civil Rights Act.

  • 'Here I am': Redondo Beach WWII veteran is oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor

    The Army veteran from Redondo Beach is the oldest living survivor of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.