Lindke found guilty on two charges following county board meeting altercation

Social media influencer Kevin Lindke was found guilty Thursday of assault and battery and disorderly person jostling, both misdemeanors, by a jury after a two day trial.

The jury of six came to its unanimous verdict around 3:20 p.m. They found Lindke not guilty on a third charge of assault and battery.

A sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19. Lindke asked District Court Judge William Hackel to sentence him immediately, but Hackel refused, saying the victim should be given time and notification so they can speak.

The case revolved around an altercation outside a June 1 St. Clair County Commissioner Board meeting in which Rob Drewek, a local developer, said Lindke punched him in the back of the head. Lindke was also accused of assaulting Geoff Donaldson, a county employee who stepped between the two in an effort to diffuse the fight.

The jury ruled Lindke was only guilty of the assault charge against Donaldson, not Drewek. Lindke was originally charged with aggravated assault for pushing Donaldson down, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail. The jury instead convicted him of the reduced charge of assault and battery, which is punishable with up to 93 days in jail. Disorderly person jostling is punishable with up to 90 days in jail.

Between Friday, when the jury last deliberated, and Thursday, the jury took about four hours to reach a decision. About an hour before the verdict was reached, the jury indicated they were split on at least one charge and asked what would happen to the other charges if they could not reach a consensus.

Hackel informed the jury they could reach a split decision and decide two counts while deadlocking on the third. He encouraged them, however, to continue discussing the case to see if a unanimous verdict could be reached.

After the jury found Lindke guilty, he said he intended to appeal the case. Lindke said he was the one who was the victim of an assault by Drewek and called on the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office to charge him.

"I disagree with the verdict," Lindke said. "The evidence was very clear in this case."

Lindke is known for his conflicts and confrontations with government officials in the Blue Water Area, a fact that overshadowed the trial as St. Clair County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Soderberg attempted to introduce evidence to argue Lindke went to government meetings looking for a fight in the hopes of gaining public attention.

"This is not how normal people behave," Soderberg said Friday while showing Hackel video of Lindke's other altercations.

Soderberg did not comment on the verdict, citing the upcoming sentencing.

Hackel ordered Lindke not to have any contact with Donaldson or Drewek after Soderberg presented a copy of messages Lindke had sent to one of Drewek's family members. The contents of the message were not shared with the courtroom audience.

"Something like this doesn't make me very happy," Hackel said after reading the message.

Lindke argued he should be allowed to contact Drewek because he was found not guilty on the assault charge involving him, but Hackel told him he could wait 36 days to sort it out at sentencing. He also told Lindke that he should not encourage his online readers to contact them either.

"You can't send your minions or your friends to go do it," Hackel said.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Lindke found guilty on two charges for assault at county board meeting