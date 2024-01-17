Lindke motions for mistrial ahead of sentencing for misdemeanors

Kevin Lindke has requested a mistrial be declared in his recent trial, arguing the prosecution withheld relevant information.

Lindke, a local social media figure known for his conflicts with Port Huron and St. Clair County government officials, is set to be sentenced on Friday after a jury found him guilty in December for assault and battery and disorderly person jostling, both misdemeanors, after an incident at a St. Clair County Commissioner Board meeting in June.

In a brief explaining his request, Lindke states he was surprised at his trial when Geoff Donaldson, a county employee who intervened in the altercation, testified about an MRI test he received during questioning from St. Clair County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Soderberg.

Lindke says he filed open records requests for all communications, including emails, between county officials and Donaldson, as well as communications with Rob Drewek, a local developer who was involved in the initial altercation with Lindke. None of those communications, Lindke says, mentioned the MRI.

Lindke, however, alleged an unnamed source who he says showed him the prosecutor's office had emailed Donaldson about his MRI test.

"The simple existence of the hidden email, provided by an employee of St. Clair County, in the hopes of preserving the integrity of the Judicial System, should serve as clear (indication) of the clandestine and sinister nature of Prosecutor Soderberg, the St. Clair County Prosecutor’s Office, St. Clair County Court Administration, and the County’s corporate counsel’s coordinated efforts to blatantly violate the Rules of Professional Conduct, as well as Defendant’s due process rights," Lindke wrote in his motion.

The St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office issued a response stating it had, in fact, informed Lindke of the MRI test results, stating the medical test was mentioned on the record during a hearing on Aug. 10.

The response also state the prosecutor's office never had the MRI exam, but did give Lindke a document listing a prescription for an MRI on June 12, 2023.

The prosecution goes on to state Lindke posted a picture of himself on Facebook holding the medical records on Aug. 31, which the prosecution says would include the MRI prescription.

"(T)his is yet another example of Defendant (Lindke) fabricating a frivolous motion in an effort to destroy the character of this prosecutor's office and the government offices of St. Clair County," Soderberg wrote in his response.

The response goes on to argue the MRI is irrelevant because Lindke was not convicted of aggravated assault, a charge that requires the prosecution to prove his actions caused the victim serious injury. Lindke was instead found guilty of the reduced charge of assault and battery.

Lindke argues in his motion that the MRI is still relevant, suggesting the jury only convicted him of the lesser charge as a compromise.

"Defendant is in possession of a message from one of the jurors in which the juror states that although they voted to convict on the lesser charge, she considers it to be a 'weak,'" Lindke said.

In regards to Lindke's records requests, the prosecutor's office states they were handled by the county administration, not by the prosecution.

A hearing on Lindke's motion has been set alongside his sentencing, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday. Lindke faces a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail for each charge.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

