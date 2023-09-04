Kevin Lindke's trial for allegedly assaulting two men at a county meeting has been rescheduled for Oct. 25.

Lindke was set to go to trial Wednesday, but the trial was rescheduled for October at his request, citing a recent personal injury.

Lindke was charged with aggravated assault, assault and battery and disorderly jostling, all misdemeanors.

The charges stem from an incident on June 1 in which he reportedly shoved two men to the ground. Lindke has said he was reacting after developer Rob Drewek, who was at the St. Clair County Board meeting to request a loan extension, reportedly knocked Lindke's mobile devices from his hand.

Lindke has said he plans to represent himself at the trial, which is expected to last a day.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Lindke trial rescheduled for Oct. 25