Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of murdering her kids, moved to Tewksbury Hospital

Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three young children in their family’s home before attempting to take her own life, has reportedly been transferred to Tewksbury Hospital.

Chilling timeline: Lindsay Clancy accused of planning murders of her 3 children, prosecutor says

Doctors believe that Clancy 32, needs extended mental health care, The Boston Globe reported, citing court records and her lawyer. She had been at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

On Jan. 24, 2023, prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her kids: Her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 8-month-old baby, Callan.

‘Shock and pain:’ Husband of Duxbury mother charged in children’s deaths gives statement

‘Stand by her’: In letters, dozens show support for Duxbury mom accused of killing her 3 children

After the alleged murders, Clancy tried to kill herself by jumping out of a second-story window, according to prosecutors. Her attorney, Kevin Reddington, later said that his client suffered serious spinal injuries that left her paralyzed.

‘She killed the kids!’: Duxbury mother strangled 3 children with exercise bands, prosecutor says

Lindsay’s husband, Patrick Clancy, returned home from picking up food to find his wife on the ground in their backyard. He then began “screaming in shock and agony” when he went inside and found his lifeless kids on their basement floor. The elder children were pronounced dead that day and the infant died days later.

Lindsay was arrested on charges of murder, strangulation or suffocation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. During her arraignment in February, she was seen laying motionless in a hospital bed, wearing a mask and a neck brace.

Reddington said Lindsay had been fighting mental health issues, postpartum depression or psychosis, and had been overmedicated as she sought treatment.

Prosecutors have argued that Lindsay should be jailed as she awaits trial.

MGH co-workers of Duxbury mom charged in deaths of her kids share words of support as GoFundMe grows

‘Stand by her’: In letters, dozens show support for Duxbury mom accused of killing her 3 children

Story continues

‘Shock and pain:’ Husband of Duxbury mother charged in children’s deaths gives statement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW