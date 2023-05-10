Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of murdering her kids, to remain committed for 6 months

Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three young children in their family’s home before attempting to take her own life, will remain committed at Tewksbury State Hospital.

Clancy waived her right to appear at Wednesday’s hearing, but both sides agreed she will remain at the state hospital for up to the next six months, where she will undergo extended mental health care.

The Section 18 hold is until November 10, 2023.

Chilling timeline: Lindsay Clancy accused of planning murders of her 3 children, prosecutor says

Doctors believe that Clancy, 32, needs extended mental health care, her attorney, Kevin Reddington, confirmed to Boston 25 News. She was at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital before being transferred to Tewksbury on May 2.

Reddington has said his client had postpartum depression and was overmedicated at the time of her children’s deaths.

On Jan. 24, 2023, prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her kids: Her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 8-month-old baby, Callan.

‘Shock and pain:’ Husband of Duxbury mother charged in children’s deaths gives statement

‘Stand by her’: In letters, dozens show support for Duxbury mom accused of killing her 3 children

After the alleged murders, Clancy tried to kill herself by jumping out of a second-story window, according to prosecutors. Reddington later said that his client suffered serious spinal injuries that left her paralyzed.

‘She killed the kids!’: Duxbury mother strangled 3 children with exercise bands, prosecutor says

Lindsay’s husband, Patrick Clancy, returned home from picking up food to find his wife on the ground in their backyard. He then began “screaming in shock and agony” when he went inside and found his lifeless kids on their basement floor. The elder children were pronounced dead that day and the infant died days later.

Lindsay was arrested on charges of murder, strangulation or suffocation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. During her arraignment in February, she was seen laying motionless in a hospital bed, wearing a mask and a neck brace.

Reddington said Lindsay had been fighting mental health issues, postpartum depression or psychosis, and had been overmedicated as she sought treatment.

Story continues

Her next case status hearing is set for July 25, and she will remain held without bail.

Prosecutors have argued that Lindsay should be jailed as she awaits trial.

MGH co-workers of Duxbury mom charged in deaths of her kids share words of support as GoFundMe grows

‘Stand by her’: In letters, dozens show support for Duxbury mom accused of killing her 3 children

‘Shock and pain:’ Husband of Duxbury mother charged in children’s deaths gives statement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW