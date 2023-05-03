Lindsay Clancy’s husband had concerns about her mental health before she allegedly killed their kids

The husband of Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children, had expressed concerns about her mental health before tragedy struck at their family home.

Patrick Clancy confided in a family friend about Lindsay’s struggle with mental health and said that he believed she was suffering from withdrawal from an anti-anxiety medication, according to court documents.

Lindsay’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, confirmed Tuesday to Boston 25 News that his client has been transferred to Tewksbury Hospital.

Doctors believe the 32-year-old needs extended mental health care, according to Reddington. She had been at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

On Jan. 24, 2023, prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her kids: Her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 8-month-old baby, Callan.

After the alleged murders, Clancy tried to kill herself by jumping out of a second-story window, according to prosecutors. Reddington later said that his client suffered serious spinal injuries that left her paralyzed.

Patrick Clancy returned home from picking up food to find Lindsay on the ground in their backyard. He then began “screaming in shock and agony” when he went inside and found his lifeless kids on their basement floor. The elder children were pronounced dead that day and the infant died days later.

Lindsay was arrested on charges of murder, strangulation or suffocation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. During her arraignment in February, she was seen laying motionless in a hospital bed, wearing a mask and a neck brace.

Reddington said Lindsay had been fighting mental health issues, postpartum depression or psychosis, and had been overmedicated as she sought treatment.

Prosecutors have argued that Lindsay should be jailed as she awaits trial.

She is due back in court in July.

