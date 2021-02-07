How Lindsey Graham’s Petty Partisan Decision Stalled the DOJ

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Brodey
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty

What first seemed like a petty partisan power play in the U.S. Senate has escalated into a setback for President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice before it even really leaves the starting block.

At the center of the imbroglio is a figure who is accustomed to being collateral damage of partisan warfare on Capitol Hill: Merrick Garland.

The former federal judge and Supreme Court nominee is Biden’s pick to serve as attorney general—but unlike other key Cabinet appointees, he has yet to receive a confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee for his nomination to lead the Department of Justice.

That’s because it took the parties’ Senate leaders weeks to agree on how to divide resources and set the rules in the evenly split Senate. During that time, Democrats were technically in the majority, but the last session’s rules were still in place, meaning Republicans ran the committees. So when the incoming Judiciary chairman, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), wanted to schedule a hearing for Garland, he first had to ask the permission of the outgoing chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)—and Graham said no.

With the impeachment trial of former President Trump slated to take up at least all of next week, and the chamber scheduled to be in recess the following week, it’s possible that another month could pass before Garland takes over as attorney general, said Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), a member of the Judiciary panel and a close ally of Biden.

That possibly lengthy setback in installing leadership at the department is especially troubling to Democratic lawmakers and outside advocates—not only because they’re itching to get started on a new DOJ agenda, but because of the acute importance of its business at the moment. Among many other things, for example, the department is investigating and prosecuting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. It’s an urgent task in the eyes of Biden and his allies.

Merrick Garland Is the Perfect Person to Clean Up Trump’s Cesspool

“They are trying to effectively investigate and respond to domestic terrorism,” Coons said of the Justice Department on Thursday. “There are all of the usual Department of Justice burdens, and there are new filings and positions and cases of every kind and in every district… I mean, from immigration to gun violence to policing reforms, there are policy initiatives where there’s work to be done.”

“There is lots to do,” Coons told The Daily Beast in an interview. “To have our country’s chief legal officer sidelined for weeks is needlessly harmful.”

The man tasked with holding that job, Garland, is a favorite among Democrats: they still haven’t forgotten Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) outright refusal to hear his nomination to the Supreme Court in 2016, and that history has only added to their frustration about the holdup in his latest nomination.

But the central frustration stems from the fact that Biden’s chosen team will be iced out of Main Justice during a pivotal moment for the agency. Many believe Garland is especially well-suited to this moment. As a former DOJ official himself, Garland oversaw the federal investigation into the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and the prosecution of its perpetrator, Timothy McVeigh. Durbin has said “there is no person better qualified” to lead the investigations and prosecutions stemming from Jan. 6 than Garland.

On Capitol Hill, the dust-up also is disheartening Democrats as they retake the reins of the Judiciary Committee, after four years in which the panel served as the launching pad for Trump and McConnell’s bid to reshape the federal judiciary in a markedly more conservative direction. They churned 234 judicial nominations through the committee in that time, and Democrats are anxious to start making a dent with Biden’s own selections.

While the AG nomination has no bearing on the court project, it’s been an ominous way to begin the task at hand for Democrats and for Durbin, who is replacing Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) as chairman. Graham is ceding the top spot on the GOP side to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), so he will no longer be his party’s chief instigator on judicial matters, but his final move as chairman has made some Democrats concerned about the path forward for the next two years.

“It’s a bad first step,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), a member of the panel, told The Daily Beast on Tuesday. “It’s a bad way to begin the journey.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee, considered the chamber’s most prestigious, can move at a more languid pace than most. While nominees for critical national security posts are typically confirmed within days of a new administration—Biden’s choices to lead the Pentagon, State Department, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence have all been in place for weeks—there has in the past been a 28-day period between the submission of an AG nominee’s paperwork and a Judiciary hearing.

After Garland submitted his paperwork last week, Durbin would have been able to schedule a prompt hearing for him—if the power-sharing agreement were not delayed and Graham were not in charge of the committee. So Durbin had to appeal to Graham, arguing in a letter that “expediting Judge Garland’s confirmation is particularly urgent in the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection.”

In response, Graham said the request was “highly unusual,” claiming Durbin wanted senators to “rush through” Garland’s hearing before Trump’s impeachment trial. “An impeachment is no small thing,” admonished Graham. “It requires the Senate’s complete focus.” On Tuesday, a defiant Graham—who said that he likes Garland and may vote in his favor—told reporters, “I didn’t choose to do impeachment, they did.”

Democrats find it rich that Graham, who just orchestrated the fastest Supreme Court nomination in history when he was chairman, is now saying it’s time to pump the brakes. “The speed with which Judge Barrett, now Justice Barrett, was confirmed suggests the committee is fully capable of doing this in quick succession,” said Coons.

It also rankles Democrats that in other committees, the top Republicans, though still nominally in charge, acquiesced to nominations hearings—or in some cases, gave Democrats actual control. “There’s no reason that the committee couldn’t have moved on this quicker save for pure partisan politics,” said Jim Manley, a former top adviser to the former Democratic leader, Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV). “Other committees found themselves able to report out nominees, yet Sen. Graham found for some strange reason unable to report it, to deal with the Merrick Garland nomination in expeditious fashion.”

Democrats on the panel have suggested that they have the ability to charge forward with hearings for Garland in the coming weeks, despite the impeachment trial and the scheduled recess.

Asked by The Daily Beast on Thursday what options were available, Durbin declined to say, only offering that he wanted to speak with Grassley.

Meanwhile, outside advocates who are anxious for Democrats to get to work on the panel after watching Trump’s DOJ take actions they detested, and witnessing the GOP’s parade of judicial nominees, are urging them to move forward with all possible speed.

“There is a real urgency” to move on Garland and to get off on the right foot for judicial confirmations, said Lena Zwarensteyn of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, a nonprofit advocacy group. The group’s CEO, Vanita Gupta, is a Biden pick for associate attorney general.

“Making sure there is a prompt hearing for Judge Garland,” said Zwarensteyn, “is incredibly important in order to start really getting, I don’t want say back on track, but getting us to fix problems we have.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Trump would sell US secrets to the highest bidder if given intel briefings, says senior Democrat

    Joe Biden has said there is 'no need' to provide his predecessor with intelligence briefings

  • Three Saudi youths get prison sentence instead of death

    Three young Saudi men who faced death sentences for acts they were accused of committing as minors have been handed a 10-year prison sentence instead, the Saudi Human Rights Commission said. Ali al-Nimr, Dawood al-Marhoun and Abdullah al-Zaher, youth from Saudi Arabia’s Shiite minority, were detained separately on charges stemming from their participation in anti-government Shiite protests over discrimination that rocked the country’s eastern province in 2011-2012. Al-Nimr, the nephew of prominent opposition cleric Shiekh Nimr al-Nimr, whose execution sparked Shiite demonstrations from Bahrain to Pakistan, was arrested in 2012 at age 17, according to Human Rights Watch.

  • Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods

    Around 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A wall of dust, rock and water hit as an avalanche roared down the Rishiganga valley deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand, a witness said. "It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village, told Reuters by phone.

  • Democrats Will Regret Their Move against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    At least Marjorie Taylor Greene won’t have to spend time sitting at the end of the dais during long committee hearings. House Democrats voted to boot her from her committee assignments in an act that they will surely come to regret, perhaps as soon as January 2023. If the majority can keep members of the opposition party off of committees based on incendiary comments, it’s not clear why the GOP ever let, say, Maxine Waters serve on any committees when it had control of the chamber, or why it ever will again. Kicking off Greene will come to be remembered as another inflection point in the steady unraveling of institutional norms on Capitol Hill. That said, we believe that Republicans should have taken matters into their own hands and denied Greene her committee assignments to draw a line against malicious lunacy in their own ranks. That Democrats had a gun to his head with their threat to have a floor vote on Greene’s committee assignments probably made it more politically difficult for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to act on his own. He did seek a deal with the Democrats to take her off the House Committee on Education and Labor and the Budget Committee and instead relegate her to the Small Business Committee. When Democrats didn’t bite, McCarthy again condemned her past comments and wrung an expression of regret from her in an internal GOP meeting earlier in the week that she repeated on the House floor on Thursday. Her statement didn’t ring with sincerity, but it was better than nothing, even if she was immediately holding a combative press conference where she said, “I’m fine with being kicked off committees because it’d be a waste of my time.” We have, no doubt, not heard the last of her.

  • Biden news – live: Democrats plan child care boost, as Cheney doubles down on Trump criticism

    Follow for all the latest from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Harris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communities

    After Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event at the National Institutes of Health in January, Rep. Joyce Beatty's (D-Ohio) phone lit up with calls from constituents who were "newly curious" about getting vaccinated themselves, she told The New York Times. As Beatty explained, watching a Black woman receive the vaccine "gave people hope and gave people education." Black Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus, the Times notes, but they are far less likely to be inoculated, in large part because of a lack of access, but also, some experts have pointed out, because of longstanding wariness about government-driven health programs. Harris, it seems, was able to ease some of those concerns with her public vaccination, and she also has reportedly pressed President Biden and his advisers in private to focus on how their policies will ensure less advantaged people in both urban and rural settings are protected against the virus. "The vice president pushed us hard, in a very good way," Jeffrey Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, told the Times. "She pushed me on, 'Where are we on mobile vaccination units? How many are we going to have, in what period of time? Are they going to be able to reach rural communities and urban communities? How much progress have you made?" Read more about Harris' role in the Biden administration so far at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatRepublicans have lost their grip on the national discourse

  • Nearly 90% of Military Hazing Complaints Come from the Marine Corps, Data Shows

    The newly obtained report said 60% of hazing incidents in the Marine Corps were physical.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. "The exact details of how it should be targeted are to be determined, but struggling middle class families need help," Yellen said on CNN’s "State of the Union." The White House has said it is open to negotiation on who should be eligible to receive the proposed $1,400 checks, and has declined to specify where it thinks the income cutoff should be.

  • Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle dies

    The girl was sitting in the back seat of the running vehicle while her family went inside to get food on Saturday when Kevin Palmer, 34, got into the driver's seat and took off, Wichita police said in a news release. “This is one of the saddest cases I have been associated with in my over 28 years of law enforcement,” Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said in the release.

  • Biden to End Trump Asylum Deals with Three Central American Countries

    The Biden administration is ending asylum deals brokered under the Trump administration with three Central American countries just as the number of migrants arriving at the southern border is spiking. “The United States has suspended and initiated the process to terminate the Asylum Cooperative Agreements with the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as the first concrete steps on the path to greater partnership and collaboration in the region laid out by President Biden,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Saturday. The agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras required many migrants who showed up at the U.S.–Mexico border to seek asylum in one of those countries first. The deals with El Salvador and Honduras were never formally enacted, and the agreement with Guatemala has been effectively on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. “To be clear, these actions do not mean that the U.S. border is open. While we are committed to expanding legal pathways for protection and opportunity here and in the region, the United States is a country with borders and laws that must be enforced,” Blinken said in the statement. “We are also committed to providing safe and orderly processing for all who arrive at our border, but those who attempt to migrate irregularly are putting themselves and their families at risk on what can be a very dangerous journey,” he added. President Biden is looking to undo other aspects of the Trump administration’s stringent immigration enforcement policies as well. Last week, the Biden administration announced the return of the so-called “catch and release” policy at the southern border, a practice President Trump had issued an order to stop. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reimplementing the Obama-era policy of releasing newly-apprehended migrants back into U.S. cities along the South Texas border, citing coronavirus concerns at detention facilities as well as the rising numbers of apprehended migrants.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his $2 million bail

    Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, from Illinois who's accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer fired John Pierce, a California attorney who had been soliciting money for his case.

  • ‘Something has gone seriously awry’: Supreme Court strikes down California’s Covid ban on church worsip

    The court rejected similar restrictions in New York

  • General behind Myanmar's bloodless coup plots future without Aung San Suu Kyi

    In the days after Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in an early morning coup, the wide modern boulevards of the country’s Potemkin capital Naypyitaw remained silent and empty. A few military roadblocks and patrolling armoured vehicles were the only sign of the sudden army takeover that threatened to wipe out the country’s recent democratic progress in one audacious swoop. On Wednesday, carefully orchestrated television footage showed a diminutive figure in military uniform conducting government business from a golden, throne-like armchair. Those searching for motives behind the Monday morning putsch that imprisoned Ms Suu Kyi and plunged Myanmar back towards oppressive junta rule need look no further than the service ribbons on the chest of General Min Aung Hlaing. The authoritarian general who is accused of overseeing an ethnic cleansing operation against the Muslim Rohingya minority is now at the centre of power in the former British colony that, until recently, projected such hope in its fledgling attempts establish democracy. Experts say the timing of the coup lies in Min Aung Hlaing’s ruthless personal quest for power and the military’s deep paranoia that the popular civilian government could erode the unrivalled political dominance it has enjoyed for decades.

  • 117 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

    The incident began after a "defiant" inmate got into a fight with a corrections officer and other prisoners jumped in, officials said.

  • Biden’s foot ‘completely healed’ after fractures suffered while playing with dogs

    President is given a clean bill of health by the White House physician after receiving follow-up x-rays on his hairline foot fractures

  • Palestinians are signing up to UAE peace deal, claims Israel's first ambassador in the Gulf

    Palestinians stand to reap major benefits from Israel’s peace agreements with the Arab world, the Jewish state’s first official ambassador in the Gulf has claimed, as he began his historic posting in Abu Dhabi. In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Eitan Na’eh, the new Israeli ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, said the accords could lead to major investments in Arab-majority towns in Israel and in East Jerusalem, the home of many Palestinians. “When you connect the dots from the Emirates to Israel there are a few more people along the way, and Palestinians are on the way, and will be there to benefit,” he said. Signed in September on the lawns of the White House, the Abraham accords set up full diplomatic ties between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, as well as direct flights and a raft of trade deals. Israeli officials say one of their major goals is to bring more wealth to the Arab population on their side and heal tensions between Jews and Muslims, though Palestinian leaders have strongly condemned the treaty as act of betrayal. “It’s early now but when you...create jobs, and people are starting to work together, rather than against each other, the increase in trade and investments in areas such as infrastructure, energy, [it] will affect Palestinians too,” Mr Na’eh said.

  • Second wave of snow to strike the East

    "Do not drive unless necessary," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

  • Judge Declares Republican Claudia Tenney Winner of NY Congressional Race

    A New York judge has ordered the state to certify Republican Claudia Tenney as the victor in the state’s 22nd Congressional District elections, after months of delays brought on by errors in the vote-counting process. The decision narrows the already slim Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, which now stands at 221 seats compared to Republicans’ 212. Tenney defeated incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi by just 109 votes, winning back the seat she lost to Brindisi in 2018. The election was marred by problems including the discovery of uncounted ballots and what local media dubbed “StickyGate,” in which identifying post-it notes mysteriously fell off a batch of disputed ballots, leaving elections officials unsure if those ballots were counted or not. Additionally, a local county failed to process 2,400 voter registration applications before election day. New York Supreme Court justice Scott J. DelConte ruled that despite the errors in the election, the court was compelled to order the certification of Tenney as the winner. DelConte did not find evidence of election fraud. “The record in this election reflects that both candidates suffered the effects of systemic violations of state and federal election laws,” DelConte wrote in his ruling. The court “cannot investigate or respond to these systemic infringements upon voters’ rights.” Such an investigation would fall under the purview of the State Board of Elections, the U.S. Justice Department, or the governor. Nevertheless, DelConte wrote, “every single valid vote that was cast in New York’s 22nd Congressional District has been accounted for, and counted.” Tenney welcomed the judge’s ruling. “I’m honored to have won this race,” Tenney said in a statement. “It was a hard-fought campaign and I thank Anthony Brindisi for his service. Now that every legal vote has been counted, it’s time for the results to be certified.” The Brindisi campaign may continue to appeal the election results. Brindisi could also appeal to the House, which has the power to order a recount and even a new election. “I am shocked and surprised by this decision because of the countless errors and discrepancies that have occurred throughout this initial count,” Brindisi said. “I believe a full audit and hand recount is the only way to resolve this race.”

  • Pence's plans post-Trump administration take shape

    The former vice president is going to host a podcast and join two conservative groups.

  • Here's what may happen now that a giant iceberg has split into a dozen pieces

    Back in December, reports warned that a 1,620-square-mile iceberg, which broke off from the Antarctic peninsula, was on course to collide with South Georgia Island in the southern Atlantic. In doing so, scientists feared, it would crush coral, sponges, and plankton on the sea floor and also cut off seals and penguins from their normal hunting grounds, forcing them to make long and dangerous detours. As it turns out, The Wall Street Journal reports, "warmer waters and the torque of the current have shattered" the iceberg, known as A68a, into a dozen pieces, which look like they'll drift farther north and miss South Georgia Island. If that's the case, the penguins and seals will be spared from the collision, and the drifting icebergs may instead cause more problems for humans, possibly obstructing shipping lanes. Still, there are significant risks to marine life, the Journal reports. As the icebergs melt, there would be an influx of cold fresh water into the ocean, potentially killing off phytoplankton and throwing the food chain off kilter. Without phytoplankton, the krill that feed on them would starve, which would in turn lead to "depleting populations" of fish, seals, penguins, and whales. A research team from the British Antarctic Survey is on its way to study the affects the icebergs have on the area's marine ecology and get a sense of what to expect should more icebergs break off from the Antarctic ice shelf amid rising global temperatures. "Everyone is pulling out all the stops to make this happen," Povl Abrahamsen, an oceanographer and research team leader, told the Journal. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatRepublicans have lost their grip on the national discourse