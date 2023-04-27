Lindsay Lohan Shared Her First "Baby Bump" Pic, And She's Absolutely Glowing
What a time to be alive.
LISBON (Reuters) -Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Tuesday his country should apologise and take responsibility for its role in the transatlantic slave trade, the first time a leader of the southern European nation has suggested such a national apology. From the 15th to the 19th century, 6 million Africans were kidnapped and forcibly transported across the Atlantic by Portuguese vessels and sold into slavery, primarily to Brazil. But so far Portugal has rarely commented on its past and little is taught about its role in slavery in schools.
Lindsay Lohan who is pregnant with her and husband Bader Shammas first child together, debuts her baby bump with a playful mirror selfie.
The words “impressive” and “awesome” were common refrains from a group of entertainment reporters who were among the first to see the upcoming DC superhero movie “The Flash.” Warner Bros. screened the film for the first time at CinemaCon Tuesday for theater owners, exhibitors and reporters attending the annual trade show and industry conference.
Thousands of people across Britain will be able to come together to celebrate King Charles's Coronation in public, with big screens set to be installed in towns and cities in all four nations.
The ticket was bought for the Oct. 26 drawing.
The newlyweds said ‘I do’ at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France on Saturday
After Rosie O'Donnell made claims about The View's Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain backed her up.
Jay Leno is going to die still thinking about the time Natasha Lyonne punked him so bad on The Tonight Show.
The dinner "celebrates the 70th anniversary of the U.S.–ROK alliance," according to an official release from the White House
Paris Hilton revealed the wild details of her new house—including a package unboxing room, a wellness spa, and the fountain of youth.
The Italianate mansion knows how to make a statement, starting with its façade – here's how to translate its style to your home
Cassidy Gifford has shared a new glimpse at her pregnancy with a photo of her baby bump, just a little over a month before she’s due in June.
During the Ireland trip with the girls on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Margaret Josephs took a moment to check in with her husband, Joe Benigno, who was driving with her creative director/assistant Lexi Barbuto. While speaking with the pair via FaceTime on the April 25 episode, Margaret revealed that Lexi and her son, Nino, were staying with her and Joe for the time being in their New Jersey home. “Lexi and Nino are keeping Joe company back at home because recently they moved into the gues
In an interview, the cast and crew talk Florida's "Don't Say Period" bill and book bans.
The G-Unit rapper joked that his longtime adversary is "going through it right now."
The silent majority is finally heard.
"Is this a thing for him, and did you have to have a talk with your young son?" Sara Haines asked the elder Brolin about his son's nude antics.
John Stamos said that the 11-month-old Olsen twins "wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I."
Carole Middleton looked stunning in the cobalt blue dress
Anheuser-Busch InBev has put two marketing executives on leave amid conservative backlash over Bud Light's partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Here's what you need to know.