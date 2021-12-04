Lindsay Lohan's mom Dina sentenced to 18 days in jail for drunk driving crash

On Friday, Lindsay Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, was sentenced to 18 days in jail and five years probation for driving while intoxicated in January 2020.

According to the Nassau County DA’s office, the elder Lohan plead guilty to the felony that caused her to crash into another car in Massapequa, New York.

The 59-year-old also faces various surcharges and must participate in DWI programs while incarcerated and on probation. Her license will be revoked for 18 months and she must install an ignition interlock device on her car during the probationary period.

TODAY has reached out to an attorney for Dina Lohan for additional comment on her sentencing.

At the time of the accident, Lohan was driving with a suspended license and she failed to stop her vehicle once she rear-ended another car and kept going. The other driver tailed behind Lohan for 10 minutes until she was arrested by police in Merrick and brought in for questioning.

Dina Lohan and Lindsay Lohan (Kevin Mazur / WireImage)

According to court documents, the police officer who stopped Lohan said she smelled like alcohol and had watery eyes when she was found behind the wheel of her Mercedes.

In 2013, Lohan also found herself in trouble when she was arrested for speeding and aggravated drunk driving. After pleading guilty to the charges, Lohan got her license revoked for a year and was asked to participate in an anti-drunken driving program along with community service.