Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lindsay is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$106m ÷ (US$708m - US$149m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

Thus, Lindsay has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Machinery industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lindsay compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lindsay.

What Can We Tell From Lindsay's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Lindsay. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 35% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Lindsay thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Lindsay's ROCE

To sum it up, Lindsay has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 85% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

