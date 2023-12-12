Lindsay Shiver: Georgia mom pleads not guilty in conspiracy to kill husband

ABACO, Bahamas - A trial date has been set for a Georgia mother accused of conspiring to kill her estranged husband in the Bahamas.

Lindsay Shiver, a 36-year-old former beauty queen, appeared in Nassaur's Supreme Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to working with co-codefendants to try to kill Rober Shiver months after the couple filed for divorce.

The mother of three young boys is out on a $100,000 bond but must remain in the Bahamas and is tracked by a GPS ankle monitor.

The judge set the trial date for Shiver and her two co-defendants - Terrance Bethel, 28, and Farron Newbold Jr., 29 - for March 4, 2024.

Speaking to CourtTV, Owen Wells, the trio's lawyer, said that Shiver is looking forward to getting the trial finished.

"Lindsay is innocent and the evidence will clearly demonstrate her innocence. She continues to face the legal process with complete transparency and honesty," Wells said. "Lindsay is looking forward to getting this ordeal behind her and — most importantly — she is looking forward to being reunited with her young children who have been without their mother for many months.

RELATED: Georgia murder-for-hire suspect called 911 on her husband after fight over private plane: bodycam

Who are Lindsay and Robert Shiver?

Lindsay Shiver, a graduate of Auburn University and former Alabama beauty queen, married Robert Shiver, a millionaire and former professional football player in 2010. The couple has three sons.

After playing football at Auburn and for the Atlanta Falcons in 2009, Robert Shiver left the sport and eventually became executive vice president of the Senior Life Insurance Company, according to the agency's website.

His father, Allen Shiver, served as CEO of Flowers Foods for four decades. He stepped down from the position in 2019.

The couple, who lived in Thomasville, Georgia, appeared to have the perfect marriage, but in 2023, Robert filed for divorce, claiming "adulterous conduct" in his court papers. Robert sought primary physical custody of the couple's children and the sole use of their $2.5 million home.

Lindsay responded by accusing her husband of "physical and mental cruel treatment," including domestic violence.

A week before her arrest, Lindsay Shiver called 911 on her husband after he refused to let her take their private plane to the Bahamas.

"I told her, 'I'm not supporting that. You're not getting on the airplane,'" Robert is heard on the bodycam footage telling officers from the Thomasville Police Department.

Lindsay tells the officers she called 911 because Robert had been violent in the past, and she didn't want the altercation to escalate.

No one was charged in the incident.

Lindsay Shivers' arrest in the Bahamas

The alleged murder-for-hire plot was uncovered in July 2023 during the investigation of a break-in at Grabber's Bar and Grill on Great Guana Cay, where Bethel worked.

Police found text messages between Lindsay, Bethel and Newbold allegedly discussing the hit.

In the texts, Lindsay allegedly tells Newbold to "kill him" along with several pictures of her husband.

She was released on Aug. 9 on bond after 19 days in custody at Fox Hill prison in Nassau .

Bethel and Newbold were both released on $20,000 bonds.