Lindsay Shiver sent photos of husband, text saying ‘kill him’ to alleged hitman: court docs

Lindsay Shiver, a one-time pageant queen accused of plotting to murder her college athlete husband, told a hitman to “kill him” in a text message and then sent along photos of the former football player, who filed for divorce from her earlier this year.

The WhatsApp messages, viewed by ABC News, were sent to 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, Shiver’s suspected Bahamian lover, and 28-year-old Faron Newbold, the man she allegedly hired to kill her husband, former Auburn University deep snapper Robert Shiver. Police said they discovered the exchange on Bethel’s phone after he was named a suspect in an unrelated break-in at Grabbers Bed Bar & Grill in Great Guana Cay.

Shiver, who was arrested in the Bahamas last month, has since confessed to sending the messages to Bethel and Newbold. The men were also arrested in connection with the nefarious plot and flown to Nassau. All three suspects are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Robert Shiver, who played for Auburn from 2006 to 2008, met his wife at the Alabama school, where she was a cheerleader. After 13 years of marriage, he filed for divorce From Lindsay on April 5, around the same time he found out about his wife’s alleged affair with Bethel. He cited “adulterous conduct” as a reason for the split, noting that the marriage is irrevocably broken, according to court filings viewed by CNN.

Lindsay responded with her own filing a day later, accusing her husband of physical and mental cruelty as well as acts of domestic violence. She remained jailed in the Bahamas on Tuesday in lieu of $100,00 bond. Her alleged conspirators meanwhile are free on bail.