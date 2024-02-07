Lindsey calls for council to revisit contributions

Feb. 7—Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey on Tuesday called on the Meridian City Council to revisit its allocation of funding to local nonprofits after backlash from the community over organizations that did not receive funds.

Lindsey proposed an amendment to the council's agenda for Tuesday's regularly scheduled meeting to allocate funds for the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation, Meridian Public School District Foundation, Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian and Project Inspire.

The City Council allocates funding each year for charitable giving and welcomes organizations to apply for the money. Applications are screened by the city attorney's office to make sure the nonprofits are eligible to receive the funds and have the matching funds required under state law.

City Attorney Will Simmons previously explained that the council can only match already existing funds, and each organization must show proof it has money on hand to be eligible for a contribution.

For the 2024 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, the council set aside $400,000 to be divided among the different organizations. Council members were presented with a list of approved applicants and how much each organization was eligible to receive and tasked with dividing the funds as they saw fit.

In its Dec. 16 meeting, the council voted to award funding to those organizations that received allocations on three or more council members' lists. The amount of funding each group received was determined by adding up the total allocation given across all five lists and dividing that number by five. Councilman Joe Norwood Jr. explained previously that the council's process was intended to be as fair to each organization as possible.

In a Jan. 30 work session, the council heard from representatives of the MPSD Foundation and Jimmie Rodgers Foundation about the importance of the city's financial support and how the money is put to use in the community. After hearing the appeals, Lindsey said she was in favor of revisiting the contributions to clear up confusion.

Lindsey on Tuesday again said the council's process of allocating the funds had been confusing both to the citizens of Meridian and herself as a councilwoman. In previous years, she said, she has worked with fellow council members to fill out her allocation list but worked alone this time. Additionally, she said it was unclear which form the council was using as other council members appeared to be using one form while she used another.

"It's been a lot of confusion in the community as well as myself in the way that we voted before," she said.

As an elected representative of Ward 5, she said it is her duty to support organizations and programs that promote education, public safety and economic development in Meridian, and revisiting the council's contributions to fund those four organizations is part of that.

"It was important that I do my responsibility and see that my votes will be counted properly and be transparent among the community," she said.

Lindsey said she wanted to allocated $40,082.72 for the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation, $12,716.79 for the MPSD Foundation, $50,000 for MCM-Meridian and $16,790 for Project Inspire, which is a program for at-risk youth at Ochsner Rush Health.

In her original allocations Lindsey allocated $12,716.79 for the MPSD Foundations, which was the maximum it was eligible for due to matching funds, but did not include funding for the other three organizations. On her sheet, she said, she put a zero as the allocation of organizations she did not want to support. Those left blank, including the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation, Project Inspire and MCM-Meridian, she did want to support but didn't have a precise figure, she said.

"Any number beside zero, I want it to be counted," she said. "So for me, that was the reason I felt I voted for that particular organization."

Councilwoman Romande Walker and Councilman George Thomas allocated funds for the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation on their sheets, making Lindsey's approval the three-vote majority needed to award the funding.

Simmons said the council's action on Dec. 16 had followed the proper rules and procedures to be a legal council order. It took place in a public meeting with the vote recorded by the clerk of the council, he said. Lindsey's confusion about the process and how her selections were to be counted doesn't invalidate the council's action.

"I think the time to clarify that would have before the vote was cast, not after," he said.

Lindsey's amendment to the agenda did not receive the support from a second council member needed to bring it to a vote and was not included on Tuesday's agenda. However, Simmons said the issue isn't necessarily dead, and nothing is stopping Lindsey or another council member from bringing it up for further discussion at a future work session or council meeting.

