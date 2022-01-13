Lindsey Graham Bows Down

Reuters

(Reuters) -More than 8,000 workers at nearly 80 King Soopers stores went on strike for better wages on Wednesday as negotiations stalled, but the stores stayed open as the Kroger Co-owned Colorado chain hired temporary staff and promoted online ordering. The striking workers are employed at King Soopers stores in the Denver metropolitan area, Boulder, Parker and Broomfield cities of Colorado, among others. At King Soopers, workers have sought an increase in wages of at least $6 per hour for all.