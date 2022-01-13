Lindsey Graham Bows Down

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One person called Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) “spineless” after he said that the Republican nomination for president was Donald Trump’s “if he wants it.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories