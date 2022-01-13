Lindsey Graham Bows Down
One person called Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) “spineless” after he said that the Republican nomination for president was Donald Trump’s “if he wants it.”
Lindsey Graham tells Senate majority leader he won’t vote for someone ‘that can’t have a working relationship with Trump’ Mitch McConnell with Lindsey Graham in July last year. Graham’s words come amid a rumbling dispute between McConnell and Trump. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock Mitch McConnell has been attacked by a key Trump ally and told to repair his relationship with the former president or face failure as Senate Republican leader. The move by Lindsey Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham says Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell needs to work with former President Donald Trump to get Graham's support. Graham said any Republican leader in the House or the Senate must be able to work "effectively" with Trump.
The South Carolina Republican was slammed for bending the knee to ex-president during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.
The Senator from South Carolina has seemingly changed his tune after being highly critical of the Former President last year
