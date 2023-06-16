Lindsey Graham: Congress should be told if Iran approaches weapons-grade uranium production

Jun. 16—U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wants Congress to be told if Iran begins to approach the production of weapons-grade uranium.

Graham, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., introduced Wednesday the Iranian Enrichment Monitoring Act of 2023 which would require the Director of National Intelligence to notify Congress within 48 hours if Iran has produced or possesses any amount of highly enriched uranium containing more than 60% uranium 235.

Weapons-grade uranium contains 85% or more of uranium 235.

"This bipartisan legislation requires Congress be notified within 48 hours if Iran produces or possesses highly enriched uranium, above 60 percent purity," Graham said in a news release. "There is no legitimate civilian purpose for Iran to have uranium enriched to this level — the only reason is for military purposes. This legislation will ensure that Congress is informed in a timely manner of advancements by Iran regarding their desire to build a nuclear weapon. I believe there is tremendous bipartisan support for this idea, and hope it becomes law as soon as possible."