Lindsey Graham is convinced we are on the slippery slope to impeaching ... George Washington?

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is standing up for all the presidents who ever incited mobs or owned slaves.

During a Wednesday night appearance on Sean Hannity's Fox News show, Graham decried the "outrageous" impeachment of President Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection. Graham declared that if the Senate votes to convict Trump once he's out of office, it will be "bad for the country" and "over time, we will destroy the presidency."

What's more, Graham said, there would be no stopping the "radical left" from coming for George Washington because he "owned slaves. Where does this stop?"

There are several reasons why this argument doesn't hold up, the main one being that if Trump is convicted, it will largely be because the Senate wants to keep him from running for president ever again. That's not an issue for Washington, seeing as how he's dead and all. Should Washington come back to life, emerging from Mount Vernon refreshed after more than 220 years of non-eternal slumber, the radical left will be forced to hold a meeting in AOC's office to consider next steps.

Here’s Lindsey Graham on Hannity arguing that impeaching Trump is a slippery slope to impeaching George Washington for owning slaves pic.twitter.com/7y8evA6kAL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2021

