Lindsey Graham Cooks Up A Big Awkward Complaint On Judge In Trump's Jan. 6 Case

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is rallying behind the “need” for a new federal judge in the case accusing former President Donald Trump of trying to flip the 2020 election.

But Graham has come across the judge’s name before.

In fact, he voted to confirm her less than a decade ago.

Graham, in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday, argued that “any conviction” against Trump isn’t legitimate in the nation’s capital before claiming that Obama-nominated U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan “hates Trump.”

“The judge in this case hates Trump. You can convict Trump of kidnapping [Charles] Lindbergh’s baby in D.C.,” said Graham after the former president was indicted on four federal charges tied to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

“You need to have a change of venue. We need a new judge. And we need to win in 2024 to stop this crazy crap.”

Graham: The judge in this case hates trump. You can convict trump of kidnapping Lindbergh’s baby in DC. You need to have a change of venue. We need a new judge. And we need to win in 2024 to stop this crazy crap. pic.twitter.com/QBwggvxM4n — Acyn (@Acyn) August 3, 2023

One user on X (the name of Twitter’s rebrand), @ChidiNwatu, noted that Graham – along with 94 other senators – voted to confirm Chutkan in 2014.

Several other active GOP senators also voted to confirm Chutkan including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who has criticized her over the case. He said on his podcast that she has a “reputation for being far left” and argued that people can anticipate her being “relentlessly hostile” to the former president.

Cruz, in a social media post, sarcastically wrote that a report on Chutkan’s donations to former President Barack Obama’s campaign and victory fund was “comforting.”

The donations in question go back to at least two years before Cruz’ “yea” vote for the judge, Federal Election Commission data reveals.

Other X users mocked the South Carolina Republican over his take on the case.

The judge you and 94 other senators voted to confirm? https://t.co/fdG0epmlnN — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) August 3, 2023

“We need a new judge,” says senator who voted to confirm said judge. https://t.co/uLG92tXoN6 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 3, 2023

If they want to move the 1/6 trial out of DC because the judge is allegedly anti-Trump & the jury may be too, then they should also advocate for moving the classified documents trial out of Florida where the judge is pro-Trump & the jury may be too. Or, they should just be quiet. https://t.co/GyGCyj3UhS — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 3, 2023

I remember when Republicans said attacking judges was the worst thing you could do.



I wonder what’s different here? https://t.co/8XxidybHsR — Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) August 3, 2023

Can all defendants pick their judges and ‘friendly’ venues?



Asking for the 158,215 people currently in federal prison. https://t.co/77nKtfadon — Darlene McDonald (@iamdarlenemcd) August 3, 2023

