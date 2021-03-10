Lindsey Graham criticizes COVID stimulus funds for Black farmers. ‘That’s reparations’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Summer Lin
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina took issue with a proposed $5 billion fund for debt repayment that would benefit historically disenfranchised Black farmers in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, calling it “reparations.”

Graham, a Republican, criticized what he called the Democratic “wish list” in the stimulus deal in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday.

“Let me give you an example of something that really bothers me. In this bill, if you’re a farmer, your loan will be forgiven up to 120% of your loan ... if you’re socially disadvantaged, if you’re African American, some other minority. But if you’re [a] white person, if you’re a white woman, no forgiveness. That’s reparations. What does that have to do with COVID?” Graham asked.

The American Rescue Plan has allotted $10.4 billion for agriculture and around half would go to disadvantaged farmers, The Washington Post reported, citing estimates from the Farm Bureau. Around a quarter of disadvantaged farmers are Black and the funds would go toward grants, debt relief, education, training and other assistance, per the Post.

Black farmers have lost more than 12 million acres of land in the U.S. in the past century as a result of “systemic racism, biased government policy and social and business practices that have denied African Americans equitable access to markets,” The Washington Post reported.

Under the stimulus plan, payments of up to 120% would go to “socially disadvantaged” farmers, which a House code defines as those who have been “subjected to racial or ethnic prejudice because of their identity as members of a group without regard to their individual qualities.”

Obama says ‘white resistance and resentment’ stopped him from pushing for reparations

On Wednesday, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, criticized Graham for his comments.

“Lindsey Graham is from South Carolina. He knows South Carolina’s history. He knows what the state of South Carolina and this country has done to Black farmers in South Carolina. They didn’t do it to White farmers. We’re trying to rescue the lives and livelihoods of people. He ought to be ashamed of himself,” Clyburn said an interview with CNN. “I think you ought to go back and maybe go to church. Get in touch with his Christianity.”

The issue of racial inequality extends far beyond farming. In 2016, the average net worth for a white family in the U.S. was $171,000 — ten times higher than the average net worth for a Black family, according to The Brookings Institution, which pointed to centuries of discriminatory policies against the Black community as a reason for the disparity.

Democrats are expected to pass the relief plan on Wednesday through the reconciliation process, which allows for “expedited consideration” of legislation on spending, taxes and debt and let lawmakers bypass the 60-vote requirement for advancing the legislation in the Senate.

The bill, which passed the Senate 50-49, will head to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature once the House approves changes to its version — putting Congress on track to implement the legislation before millions of Americans lose their jobless benefits on Mar. 14.

Recommended Stories

  • Nanny who says she witnessed Woody Allen with Dylan Farrow speaks out

    Allison Stickland testified at original custody hearing that she saw Allen burying his face in Dylan’s naked lap, an incident that ultimately led Mia Farrow to confront the director

  • Biden news: Congress passes $1.9 trillion Covid bill as president says US to share surplus vaccines

    Follow updates below

  • Lindsey Graham says children ‘could easily be terrorists’ as White House calls for ‘humanity’ at border

    ‘They could easily be terrorists tomorrow’, says South Carolina senator of migrant minors arriving from Mexico

  • Lauren Boebert backs gun rights with story about man being beaten to death – but who actually died of drug overdose

    Lawmaker has used debunked story to explain why she armed herself and staff at Shooters Grill

  • White House vows to press Chinese officials over ‘deep disagreements’ in ‘frank’ first meeting in Alaska

    Press Secretary Jenn Psaki notes: ‘It was important to us that this administration’s first meeting with Chinese officials be held on American soil’

  • Lula excoriates Bolsonaro’s ‘moronic’ Covid response in comeback speech

    Addressing the nation, Brazil’s former president left no doubt that his political fightback had begun Brazilian former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, delivers a press conference at the metalworkers’ union building in Sao Bernardo do Campo, in Sao Paulo on Wednesday. Photograph: Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images Brazil’s former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has excoriated Jair Bolsonaro’s “moronic” and bungling response to the coronavirus pandemic, in a stirring and potentially historic address widely seen as the start of a bid to wrestle the presidency back from his far-right nemesis. The veteran leftist, who led Latin America’s top economy through some of the brightest years in its modern history, was catapulted back on to the frontline of Brazilian politics on Monday by the surprise decision to quash the corruption convictions that scuppered his bid to reclaim the presidency in 2018. On Tuesday a supreme court judge branded the anti-corruption operation that forced Lula from that year’s election “the greatest judicial scandal” in Brazilian history. Addressing the nation on Wednesday, the 75-year-old stopped short of formally announcing he would challenge Bolsonaro – a rightwing populist who critics accuse of catastrophically mishandling the Covid outbreak – in the 2022 election. But Lula, who was president from 2003 to 2011, left no doubt his political fightback had begun. “Just think about the madness that is taking hold of this country,” said the Workers’ party (PT) leader, who was barred from running in the 2018 election after being jailed. “This country is in a state of utter tumult and confusion because there’s no government. I’ll repeat that: this-country-has-no-government,” Lula insisted, blaming Bolsonaro’s ineptitude and denialism for the scale of a Covid crisis which has killed nearly 270,000 Brazilians. “For the love of God. This virus​ killed nearly 2,000 people yesterday,” Lula told journalists and supporters at the metalworkers union headquarters in São Bernardo do Campo, the industrial hub where he cut his political teeth in the 1970s. “Vaccines aren’t about whether you have the money or not,” he said of the Bolsonaro administration’s failure to acquire sufficient doses. “They’re about whether you love life or love death.” Political observers are divided on the impact Lula’s rehabilitation will have on the 2022 election, and his chances of success. Some, among them Bolsonaro allies, claim Bolsonaro will relish clashing with a leftist he will portray as a radical “red” threat. But Thaís Oyama, the author of a book about Bolsonaro’s tumultuous presidency, claimed the rightwing populist and his backers had been blindsided and discombobulated by Lula’s unexpected return. “They think this is really bad. It was a complete surprise and they feel shocked and very worried. There was a funereal mood [around Bolsonaro this week],” Oyama said. “It’s the worst thing that could have happened to him right now … It’s caught him flat-footed.” President Jair Bolsonaro speaks with supporters while he leaves Alvorada Palace in Brasília on Tuesday. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters A poll published on the eve of Monday’s ruling showed 50% of Brazilians might or would definitely vote for Lula at the next election compared with just 38% for Bolsonaro. Oyama said that in recent months Bolsonaristas had become twitchy about their leader’s re-election chances, with polls suggesting he was losing support because of his Covid-19 reaction. Bolsonaro would be particularly anxious about shedding working-class and poor voters in Brazil’s north-east, where Lula was born and remains a much-loved figure revered for his crusade against poverty. But even members of the economic elite that cheered Bolsonaro’s rise were so disillusioned Oyama thought they might consider switching sides. “Given a choice between Bolsonaro and the devil, I’ll vote for the devil,” one moneyed interlocutor recently told one of the journalist’s contacts. Christian Lynch, a political scientist from Rio de Janeiro’s State University, agreed Lula’s resurgence was bad news for Bolsonaro. “Lula governed this country for eight years – and it was the most prosperous period in Brazil’s recent history,” he said, predicting a coronavirus-fuelled economic slump would see many voters seduced by the prospect of returning to those halcyon days of poverty reduction and economic boom. “Bolsonaro represents rock bottom in the recent history of the Republic and he’s going to have to face the candidate who was its zenith,” Lynch said. Lula’s comeback is far from universally welcomed. Many conservatives consider him the personification of corruption and economic ineptitude, given the historic recession into which Brazil was plunged under his hand-picked successor, Dilma Rousseff. The recent poll that placed Lula 12 points ahead of Bolsonaro, also showed 44% of Brazilians rejected Lula, although 56% opposed Bolsonaro. To reconquer some of those voters, Lynch said it was essential Lula positioned himself as a Joe Biden-style “conciliator” who could reunite Brazil and fix its economy after the rancour and mayhem caused by its Donald Trump-admiring incumbent. “He needs to position himself as a leftwing Bonaparte who has come to restore peace and order,” Lynch said. In his 80-minute address, Lula promised just that – offering a scathing diagnosis of the “evils” inflicted on Brazil by Bolsonaro but also an upbeat vision of the future. The former president savaged Bolsonaro as a useless “blowhard” who had endangered lives by promoting unproven Covid remedies, questioning the importance of vaccination and vowing not be vaccinated himself. “Do not follow a single one of the president or health minister’s moronic decisions.​ Get vaccinated,” Lula said. But he also described a more optimistic path forwards for the country where racism could be “abolished”, the economy boom, the LGBT community and different faiths be respected, women not be “trampled on” and where “young people can wander around freely without worrying about getting shot”. “This world is possible, absolutely possible, and that’s why I’m inviting you to struggle,” said Lula, who championed science and wore a face mask to the event, something Bolsonaro has repeatedly failed to do. Despite being in his eighth decade, Lula signaled he was spoiling for a political fight. “I like to joke that I’ve got the energy of a 30-year-old and the drive of a 20-year-old – maybe that’s why I haven’t been vaccinated yet,” he quipped. Gaspard Estrada, a Brazil specialist from the Paris Institute of Political Studies, called Lula’s rebound a positive development for those aghast at Brazil’s illiberal tack under Bolsonaro, a former paratrooper who has publicly praised torturers and dictators. “The Brazilian opposition now has a face and a name and that is Lula,” Estrada said, adding: “What’s at stake now is the future of Brazilian democracy.”

  • ‘The magic is racism’: Obama vet fires back at Lindsey Graham’s gushing Trump description

    Obama pollster says Trump’s ‘magic’ is ‘racism’ and that Republican Party is smaller tent now than when George W Bush left White House

  • DHEC workers expected in the office next week, despite warnings that COVID isn’t over

    The state health department expects 75 percent of its workers back in the office next week after months of remote work because of coronavirus.

  • Lindsey Graham: Border insecurity is great way for terrorists to come into US

    South Carolina senator says he's concerned terrorists could blend in with migrants crossing the border on 'Hannity'

  • Billy Porter

    Billy Porter gives us the details on his tuxedo dress, his first Instagram posts, and his motor-operated shade hat. He also dives deep into the history of homophobia in showbiz and how it's changed over time.

  • Consumer prices up 0.4% last month but core prices moderate

    U.S. consumer prices increased 0.4% in February, the biggest gain in six months, led by a sharp jump in gasoline prices. The Labor Department said Wednesday that the February advance in its consumer price index followed a 0.3% rise in January and was the largest advance since a similar 0.4% increase in August. Consumer prices are up 1.7% over the past year, a still moderate performance for inflation which is running below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target for price increases.

  • Milo Yiannopoulos declares himself ex-gay and says he’s ‘demoted’ husband to housemate in bizarre new interview

    Former Breitbart editor promotes harmful conversion therapy in offensive interview with faith news site

  • COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 10

    Fewer than 500 new cases of coronavirus were reported Tuesday.

  • Biden makes the right moves on Venezuela and should lead charge for a ‘G8’ to restore democracy there | Opinion

    President Biden deserves applause for his first moves on Venezuela. Biden not only is disproving former President Trump’s ridiculous claims that he’s a “Socialist” who would befriend Venezuela’s dictatorship, the president also is exploring more-effective ways to press for democratic changes in that country.

  • No love from Florida: Meghan Markle’s half-sister just ripped her over Oprah interview

    They say blood is thicker than water, but there still isn’t any love lost between these two half-siblings.

  • Mitch McConnell sings the praises of Merrick Garland

    The Senate confirmed Merrick Garland as attorney general on Wednesday with a 70-30 vote. He received support from 20 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who said he backed Garland "because of his long reputation as a straight-shooter and legal expert," adding that "his left-of-center perspective has been within the legal mainstream." McConnell's praise may come across as a little surprising, considering, as then-majority leader, he was at the forefront of the Republican strategy to block Garland's nomination to the Supreme Court in 2016 during former President Barack Obama's last year in the White House. However, even at the time McConnell claimed his stance on the matter was not related to Garland specifically, but rather his belief that a president should not name someone to the high court in an election year. McConnell's critics never really bought into that argument, however, suspecting that he was using his political power to maintain a conservative-majority bench, which he appears to have secured after three new justices were confirmed during the Trump presidency. Of the 19 other Republicans who gave Garland the thumbs up for attorney general, only Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was not a member of the upper chamber in 2016. Read more at The Courier-Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyWhat does Joe Manchin really want?Texas AG threatens to sue Austin officials if they don't lift mask mandates

  • Maine's Golden is lone Democrat to vote down COVID-19 bill

    The sole Democratic congressman to vote against the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package is a Marine Corps veteran who represents a vast, politically mixed district in Maine. Rep. Jared Golden, who has represented Maine's 2nd Congressional District since 2019, was the only lawmaker from either party to break ranks on the bill. The package, President Joe Biden's top legislative priority, includes direct payments to most adults, aid to schools struggling to reopen during the pandemic and local governments grappling with falling revenues.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • Exclusive: Texas power regulator, under pressure to roll back storm prices, huddles with Wall Street

    The chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas huddled with Bank of America utility analysts on Tuesday as pressure mounted on him to reverse about $16 billion in emergency power pricing that would hurt power plant operators. The meeting came two days before PUC Chairman Arthur D'Andrea was due to rule on rescinding billions of dollars in charges levied on electricity marketers. If he reverses those charges, it would help retail marketers and hurt traders and power generators that stand to collect the money.

  • 10 details you may have missed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview

    Markle's jewelry contained subtle tributes to Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and her former homes in Canada and the UK.