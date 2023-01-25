Lindsey Graham Doubts There is Anything ‘Sinister’ about Biden’s Mishandling of Classified Docs

3
Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read

Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) came to President Biden’s defense on Tuesday, days after a fourth trove of classified documents was discovered in the president’s Wilmington, Del., home. Graham told reporters on Tuesday that he stands by his support of a special-counsel investigation into the documents, but offered an endorsement of Biden’s character.

“Let me just say this: I’m known President Biden for a long time,” Graham said. “I’d be shocked if there’s anything sinister here.”

However, in an interview with Fox News, Graham questioned why Biden’s attorneys “sat on” information about the first trove of documents that was discovered days before the midterm elections. “If you come to my house, you’ll find Chick-fil-A bags all over the floor, but you’re not gonna find any classified information,” Graham said.

Graham told reporters that he has the same questions for Biden that he does for former president Donald Trump, whose residence at Mar-a-Lago was searched in August as part of an investigation into allegations that he had mishandled documents that the government claimed as its property and over which the National Archives claimed authority.

The FBI uncovered the Biden documents, some of which trace to his time as a senator, during a search on Friday. This came after a set of classified records from Biden’s time as vice president were first recovered by Biden’s lawyers on November 2 at the Penn Biden Center, according to a statement from the lawyers. The center served as Biden’s private office from 2017 to 2019, after his time as vice president came to an end. The White House Counsel’s office searched Biden’s homes in Delaware earlier this month and discovered two additional sets of documents with classified markings, including in a storage space in Biden’s Wilmington garage.

Graham’s comments about Biden and Trump came as former vice president Mike Pence notified Congress on Tuesday that he discovered classified documents from his time in the Trump administration in his Indiana home on January 16.

Meanwhile, Senator Dick Durbin (D., Ill.) said he could not understand how classified documents from Biden’s time as a senator could turn up at the president’s home.

“The process we go through is so elaborate . . . that I can’t understand how any individual senator can take possession of a classified document, let alone remove it to another location,” Durbin told CNN. “It’s just unthinkable, and the time I’d been in the Senate . . . it’s never happened, and I can’t explain how it happened here.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Biden under fire after FBI search turns up more classified docs

    A 13-hour FBI search at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home over the weekend uncovered a fourth batch of classified documents, with some dating back to the president’s time as a senator.

  • Nothing 'sinister': Sen. Lindsey Graham vouches for Biden amid classified docs discovery

    Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters he would be "shocked" if there was anything "sinister" amid President Joe Biden's handling of classified docs.

  • President Joe Biden facing more scrutiny over classified documents

    The FBI is searching the personal home of President Joe Biden where agents found additional classified documents.

  • KS Gov. Kelly warns against politics in classrooms, renews calls for medical marijuana

    The Democratic governor told the Republican-controlled Legislature she will oppose efforts “designed to turn parents against teachers.”

  • Packers projected to receive 3 compensatory picks in 2023 NFL draft

    Losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chandon Sullivan and Oren Burks is projected to net the Packers three compensatory picks on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft.

  • FIU professor’s ‘Teach the Truth’ tours defy DeSantis law on black history lessons

    A Black professor emeritus at Florida International University is defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ prohibition on Advanced Placement African American studies […] The post FIU professor’s ‘Teach the Truth’ tours defy DeSantis law on black history lessons appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The U.S. Stock Market Is Underperforming the Rest of the World. It Shouldn’t Last.

    In the year through Monday's close, the S&P 500 had dropped 1.6 percentage points more than the MSCI All-Country ex-US Index.

  • Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his new book, 2024 plans

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joins "CBS Mornings" for a look at his new book, "Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love," and whether he plans to run for president in 2024.

  • Matt Gaetz says Zelenskyy’s anticorruption effort not enough to let him support more Ukraine aid

    Rep. Matt Gaetz says purging some corrupt officials in Ukraine is not enough to convince him to support more aid to Ukraine after Zelenskyy announced firing of top officials.

  • Michigan homeowner's Nazi flag sparks outrage in historic immigrant community

    In the Michigan community lauded for diversity and inclusion, Hamtramck residents have denounced a homeowner's decision to fly a Nazi flag.

  • Indiana Rep. Jim Banks says he is confident Pence handled documents in 'proper way'

    Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who is running for U.S. Senate in Indiana, told CBS News on Tuesday that the discovery of documents marked as classified at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence does not change his view of his fellow Indiana Republican. "I know no man with higher integrity than Mike Pence. And I'm sure that he handled all of this in the proper way," Banks said.

  • Senior Ukraine officials purged in major shakeup

    STORY: Several high ranking members of the Ukrainian government have resigned or been fired in the biggest shakeup of the war, with corruption allegations hovering over some of them...... in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's administration is billing as a sign the leader is in tune with his citizens.Zelenskiy, here, warning of the departures. More are expected in coming days.Those leaving include the country's deputy defense minister, Vyacheslav Shapovalov, after a Ukrainian news outlet accused the defense ministry of inflating the price of food supplies for troops.They include Oleksiy Symonenko, a deputy prosecutor general, after reportedly spending a ten-day New Year's family vacation on the Spanish coast despite the conflict.And a deputy head of the president's office itself, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who had been criticized for driving sports cars during the invasion.He gave no reason for his exit, and has previously denied wrongdoing, saying the cars were rented. Meanwhile, the defense ministry denies the allegations of price inflations, but says their man's removal will help retain trust in the agency.And the prosecutor's office says Symonenko left according to his own wishes.President Zelenskiy says that, going forward, no government officials will be allowed to leave the country during wartime except on official business.Five governors of battlefield provinces were also dismissed.President Zelenskiy, a former actor and comedian, swept to power as a political outsider promising to rid Ukraine of long ongoing problems with corruption.But the war has largely frozen domestic politics, and political rivalries have been pushed to the side, to focus on the country's survival.

  • Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses injuries of QB Lamar Jackson over last two seasons

    Ravens head coach John Harbaugh discussed the injuries that quarterback Lamar Jackson has suffered

  • After 14 Failed Adoptions, “Too Big” Puppy Finds Forever Home In North Carolina

    A happy ending to end them all.

  • Kimmel Monologue: Trump Gives TRUMPIEST Performance Ever at a FUNERAL & George Santos Addresses Drag Queen Video

    Jimmy Kimmel says Trump\'s incoherent rambling at Diamond\'s funeral \"was more of a me-logy than a Eulogy\"

  • Biden meets with Democratic leaders as debt showdown looms

    President Joe Biden hosted the Democratic congressional leaders Tuesday at the White House as they face a new era of divided government in Washington, staring down a debt ceiling crisis and running up against a new House Republican majority eager for confrontation. The president and the top Democrats used the private gathering in the Roosevelt Room to project a unified front against what Biden called “extreme Republican economic plans.” Rather than enter into negotiations with House Republicans to cut spending in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, the White House has stressed repeatedly that it wants Congress to lift the borrowing capacity without conditions.

  • Russia's Lavrov: conflict with West 'almost a real war'

    STORY: Russia's Foreign Minister on Monday (January 23) cast the conflict between Moscow and the West as "not hybrid" and "almost a real war."Sergei Lavrov, speaking during a trip to South Africa, also criticized the West for sending billions of dollars of arms to Kyiv."The goal is to destroy everything Russian, from language to culture, that has been in Ukraine for centuries and to prohibit people from speaking their mother tongue."South Africa is one of Russia's most important allies on a continent divided over the invasion of Ukraine and Western attempts to isolate Moscow.It says it's impartial and has abstained from voting on U.N. resolutions relating to what Russia calls a "special military operation".South Africa initially called for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine unilaterally.But on Monday South Africa's foreign minister Naledi Pandor said that was no longer its position.Outside the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, where Lavrov was being hosted, protesters had gathered.People from the Ukrainian Association of South Africa waved placards and shouted slogans.Among them was Anastasia Korpeso."Most of all stop cowardly bombing our hospitals and our schools and apartment blocks."South Africa's ruling African National Congress has historic close ties with Russia from when it was a liberation movement opposing white minority rule.The two countries and China will carry out joint military drills next month.Pandor - who has accused the West of condemning Russia while ignoring issues such as Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory - defended the drills.She said all countries conduct military exercises with their friends and that it was the natural course of relations.

  • Man found dead in Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge

    A man was found dead in the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

  • Did they find Biden's documents next to a stack of National Geographics?

    Columnist Tim Rowland thinks there's a good chance the president of the United States is a hoarder.

  • China’s Tech Crackdown Winds Up

    Beijing appears to be nearing the end of a two-year crackdown on the county’s big tech companies. Some of China's most well-known and influential internet companies have been forced to make significant changes. WSJ Asia tech reporter Liza Lin joins host Zoe Thomas to discuss the changes and whether authorities got the outcome they were hoping for.