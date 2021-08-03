  • Oops!
Lindsey Graham gathered with lawmakers on Joe Manchin's houseboat prior to positive COVID-19 test

Jake Dima
·2 min read

Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly gathered with fellow lawmakers on Sen. Joe Manchin's houseboat in Washington, D.C., last week, days before the South Carolina Republican announced a positive COVID-19 test on Monday.

Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly from Arizona and Jacky Rosen from Nevada were also among the crowd during the event, according to multiple outlets. All four of the lawmakers have been fully vaccinated, and all, except for Graham, have not reported a positive diagnosis.

Manchin's office confirmed he has received both doses and indicated the West Virginia Democrat is following guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for someone exposed to COVID-19.

FULLY VACCINATED LINDSEY GRAHAM TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Graham, 66, announced his positive diagnosis earlier Monday, saying he is experiencing mild symptoms akin to a "sinus infection," indicating he will quarantine for the next 10 days.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after being vaccinated," Graham said in a statement. “I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days."

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now," he added. "My symptoms would be far worse.”

The CDC noted in the past that infections among fully vaccinated people, called breakthrough cases, are to be expected.

"COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people. There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19," the government body states on its website.

Over the last two weeks, the United States has seen a 149% increase in positive cases with an 86% jump in hospitalizations and a 14% uptick in deaths. The upward trend in virus positives has spurred a resurgence in mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and other COVID-19 protocols throughout the country. Much of the outbreak has been centered in states such as Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

Roughly 49% of people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated, while 57% have been given at least one dose, according to data compiled by the New York Times. On Monday, the country reached a milestone as 70% of the adult population were given both shots.

A spokesperson for Graham's office referred the Washington Examiner to a previous statement from the senator and did not comment pertaining to his visit with Manchin last week.

Tags: News, Lindsey Graham, Joe Manchin, Washington D.C., Coronavirus, Vaccination, Congress

