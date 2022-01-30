  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Awesome person': Lindsey Graham praises one of Biden's Supreme Court candidates

Colin Campbell
·Managing Editor
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Lindsey Graham
    Lindsey Graham
    American politician
  • J. Michelle Childs
    American judge

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sunday heaped praise on U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, who is speculated to be one of President Biden's leading contenders for the Supreme Court.

"I can't think of a better person for President Biden to consider for the Supreme Court than Michelle Childs," Graham said on CBS's "Face the Nation." "She has wide support in our state. She is considered to be a fair-minded, highly gifted jurist. She's one of the decent people I've ever met."

Graham, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, stopped just short of promising to vote for Childs if she becomes Biden's nominee, but the praise by the on-again, off-again Trump ally is sure to draw notice as the White House navigates the fraught politics of Supreme Court nominations.

Any Republican votes for Biden's pick would help create a bipartisan win ahead of the midterms, and it would relieve the pressure on Democrats of having to secure every one of their votes in the 50-50 chamber.

Childs, who hails from Graham's South Carolina, is one of several potential candidates expected to be on Biden's shortlist to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his resignation last week.

Judge J. Michelle Childs, who was nominated by President Barack Obama to the U.S. District Court, listens during her nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on April 16, 2010.
Judge J. Michelle Childs, nominated by President Barack Obama to the U.S. District Court. (AP/Charles Dharapak)

During the 2020 campaign, Biden made the historic promise to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court, and the White House quickly reaffirmed the vow after the news of Breyer's resignation. That quickly drew the spotlight to some of the leading Black female jurists in the country.

Along with Childs, the early discussions have reportedly focused on California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Other names in the mix include U.S. District Court Judge Wilhelmina Wright and New York University law professor Melissa Murray.

Childs is also notable for her support from Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., the architect of Biden's pledge to name a Black woman to the court. Clyburn's 2020 endorsement is widely credited with helping turn around Biden’s primary campaign after bruising losses in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Republican criticism of Biden's reported shortlist of candidates has been focused on the president's considering only Black women for the job. Centrist Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, another key vote for Biden, on Sunday called his overt statements about the vacancy "clumsy at best."

But Graham defended Biden's promise and argued that Childs would be an "incredibly qualified" candidate even if race and gender were not considered.

"Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America," Graham told CBS, noting that Ronald Reagan made a similar promise to name a woman to the Supreme Court. "Michelle Childs is incredibly qualified. There's no affirmative action component if you pick her. She is highly qualified," he added.

Graham was particularly enamored with Childs's educational background and experience.

"It would be good for the court to have somebody who's not at Harvard or Yale. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina. A public-education background. She's been a worker's comp judge. She's highly qualified. She's a good character. And we'll see how she does if she's nominated. But I cannot say anything bad about Michelle Childs. She is an awesome person," he said.

Although Graham has been a relatively partisan Republican in his votes and public comments, he has been deferential to Democratic and Republican presidents alike to name their own picks to the Supreme Court. He was a yes vote on then-President Barack Obama's nominees of Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

Partisan divisions in the Senate have increased over the years, however, raising questions about whether broad bipartisan votes for Supreme Court nominations are still possible.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Graham: Nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court wouldn't be affirmative action

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday pushed back against the notion that President Biden's vow to nominate a Black woman the Supreme Court was akin to "affirmative action," saying he was in support of making U.S. institutions "look like America.""Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America. You know, we make a real effort as Republicans to recruit women and people of color to make the party look more...

  • Biden considers Judge Childs, among others, for Supreme Court nomination -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs is among those being considered by President Joe Biden for nomination to the Supreme Court, a White House spokesperson said on Friday. Childs would replace Stephen Breyer, who announced on Thursday he would retire at the end of the court's term in June. Biden nominated https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/biden-nominates-2-appellate-judges-including-supreme-court-contender-2021-12-23 Childs last month to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit but is putting that on hold while considering her for the Supreme Court.

  • Trump suggests he might pardon Jan. 6 defendants if he returns to White House

    More than 700 people have been charged with federal crimes in connection to the Capitol riot.

  • Ukrainian ambassador: "We cannot afford to panic" over Russian aggression

    "Let's be very clear here, we know who the aggressor is. Everyone knows who the aggressor is. It's Russia," Oksana Markarova said.

  • Trump said he'd consider pardoning January 6 rioters if he's reelected, but still hasn't confirmed his candidacy

    "What that 'unselect' committee is doing and what the people are doing that are running those prisons, it's a disgrace," Trump said.

  • Trump dangles prospect of pardons for Jan. 6 defendants

    Former President Donald Trump is dangling the prospect of pardons for supporters who participated in the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol if he returns to the White House. “If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly," Trump said Saturday night during a rally in Conroe, Texas. "And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

  • GOP Governor Scorns Trump’s Pledge to Pardon Jan. 6 Rioters: ‘Oh My Goodness, No!’

    CNNGov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) placed some distance between himself and former President Donald Trump on Sunday morning, vehemently disagreeing with the disgraced ex-president’s pledge to pardon convicted Jan. 6 rioters if he get back to the White House in 2024.“If I run and I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly, we will treat them fairly, and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly,” Trump declared during a Saturday evening rally

  • Donald Trump Jr. brought his 12-year-old son to Texas for a Trump rally and let him build an AR-15 at his friend's business

    "And Donny, little kid from New York City, now Florida, thank God, got to make his own AR-15," Donald Trump Jr. said during his speech.

  • Biden aides have Situation Room fight about China policy

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is working to repair her relationship with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan after a Situation Room confrontation in which she accused him — in front of colleagues — of undermining her in the press, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: The rare window on personal clashes inside the Biden White House also illuminates the tension between the president's trade and national security advisers about how and when to execute aspects of

  • U.S. Supreme Court nominee will meet with Republicans, top Democrat says

    U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the second-highest ranking Democrat in the Senate, is reaching out to Republicans to assure them they will have the chance to meet with President Joe Biden's nominee to the Supreme Court, he said on Sunday. Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which would conduct a confirmation hearing for Biden's eventual nominee to the top U.S. court, said he had already spoken with Senator Susan Collins of Maine, a moderate Republican. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer https://www.reuters.com/world/us/liberal-us-supreme-court-justice-stephen-breyer-retire-media-reports-2022-01-26 announced on Thursday that he will retire after nearly three decades on the court.

  • Concern as Republicans push to make dubious Covid cure prescriptions easier

    Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, the cures in question, have proven to be ineffective in preventing or treating Covid-19 Infectious disease experts see the bills as examples of right-wing lawmakers politicizing medicine. Photograph: Igor Do Vale/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock Republican state lawmakers across the United States have proposed – and in some cases passed – legislation that they say keeps the government from interfering with doctors who want to prescribe ivermectin and hydroxychloroqui

  • How much will Biden’s nominee change the Supreme Court?

    The first Black woman to join the court will make history, but she'll likely have a smaller impact on the U.S. legal landscape than other recently-appointed justices.

  • Trump says he may pardon charged Jan. 6 Capitol rioters if he wins in 2024

    Former President Trump said Saturday that should he return to the White House in 2024, he may pardon people who have been charged and sentenced over their participation in the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, saying they "are being treated so unfairly.”Why it matters: Many of the Jan. 6 defendants face misdemeanor charges that will likely be resolved before the next presidential election, while others have been charged with and sentence for assaulting police officers, conspiracy and obstruct

  • Editorial: Unvaccinated lead us to an unwanted new normal

    Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Palm Beach County Health Department: 'Just learn how to live' with it

  • Canada protest against COVID vaccine mandates blocks Ottawa for second day

    Dozens of trucks and other vehicles blocked the downtown area of Ottawa for a second day after thousands descended on Canada's capital city on Saturday to protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Thousands gathered peacefully https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/ottawa-set-massive-protest-against-canadas-vaccine-mandates-2022-01-29 on Saturday, though some incidents caused anger. The rally started out as a protest against a vaccine requirement for cross-border drivers https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-trudeau-slams-fear-mongering-over-covid-vaccine-mandate-truckers-2022-01-24, but turned into a demonstration against the Trudeau government with a strong anti-vaccination streak.

  • Less than a year after opening, Tracy McGrady's HomeCourt permanently closes

    HomeCourt, which opened last February in Merchants Walk on South Florida Avenue, will close after less than a year in business.

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, January 30, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • Mass carbon monoxide poisoning at Ohio hotel indoor pool

    The hotel was evacuated and emergency responders were called to the scene after children began going in and out of consciousness in the pool area.

  • Nature: Rare red wolf sighting drives home plight of endangered creature

    The federally endangered red wolf is among the rarest of the rare, with fewer than 20 remaining in the wild.

  • Funeral held in Vietnam for influential monk Thich Nhat Hanh

    A funeral was held Saturday for the Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, a week after the renowned Zen master and peace activist died at the age of 95 in Hue in central Vietnam. Thousands of monks and disciples trailed a procession of pallbearers carrying Nhat Hanh's coffin from Tu Hieu Pagoda, where he spent his last days, to the cremation site. Nhat Hanh was globally recognized for spreading the practice of mindfulness and socially engaged Buddhism, particularly in the West.