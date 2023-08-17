Lindsey Graham Makes WTF Claim About Trump Indictments And Gets Corrected

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Fox News Wednesday that Donald Trump was being treated like a criminal simply for challenging election results, inviting fierce fact-checks from critics on the platform formerly called Twitter, now known as X.

As many Republicans have done, Graham noted that the four-time-indicted Trump is facing charges in court venues where he’s not popular.

“He’s been prosecuted in a way to make challenging an election a crime just for him,” he said on “Hannity.”

The “challenging an election” downplay didn’t fly.

“He didn’t challenge it. He tried to steal it,” one X user wrote. “Nice try Lindsey.”

“No he is being prosecuted for attempting to overthrow the peaceful transfer of power,” another said.

“They all act like all he did was challenge the election,” someone else chimed in.

In a misguided comparison, Graham referenced Democrat Stacey Abrams’ refusal to concede her 2018 defeat to Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia election for governor. Abrams has acknowledged that Kemp won but claimed a broken system, including allegations of voter suppression, led to Kemp winning “under the rules of the game at the time, but the game was rigged against the voters of Georgia.”

Trump was indicted for a fourth time this week, this time for racketeering in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the election results in the swing state of Georgia. That’s on top of charges he already faced for willfully lying about election fraud that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

He also faces charges tied to a hush money payment to a porn star and for stashing secret documents and deliberately keeping them from the government.

That’s four indictments, 91 criminal charges in all.

Here are more reactions to Graham’s whitewashing of the president’s actions.

Trump was not indicted for challenging the elections in the courts or for lying about the results. Trump was indicted for a conspiracy to using unconstitutional means to overturn the results of election. @LindseyGrahamSC knows this to be true. What would John McCain say? — gatomedianoche (@gatomedianoche) August 17, 2023

He speaks the words and he knows they are not true. — Interstellar💥 ᴺᶠᵀ 🇦🇺 (@Interste1Iar_) August 17, 2023

Challenging an election legally and correctly is completely different than rigging and lying about it. — James Limbo (@chessfree49) August 17, 2023

No other candidate committed crimes to challenge results so he's conveniently leaving that part out. We read the 90+ pages of the indictment, but they know their cult members won't bother to do it. — Wendy O'Rourke (@wendyOrourke) August 17, 2023

Remember the challenging that took place on the steps of the Capital? Or the fraudulent fake electors? — Horatio McFlabbergasted (@HMcdoolittle) August 17, 2023

No I’m pretty sure anyone else who “challenged” an election the way he did would not only be prosecuted similarly, but on top of that they would be currently in jail awaiting trial. — Ayo Still Big Bro 🏆🏆🏆 (@ayosaba) August 17, 2023

