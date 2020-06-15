Lindsey Graham praises Joe Biden and calls Donald Trump a 'race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot' in new ad

Before he was one of the president’s closest allies, Lindsey Graham (R—SC) was an outspoken critic of Donald Trump — and some members of the Republican Party want voters to remember that come Election Day.

A new ad from the group Republican Voters Against Trump features the conservative senator dissing the president along the campaign trail in 2016, as well as discussing his admiration for former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

It starts with Mr Graham saying “I want to talk to the Trump supporters for a minute”, before he asks: “What is Donald Trump’s campaign about?”

“He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot,” the senator says. “You know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.”

The ad then cuts to glowing praise of Mr Biden from the Republican senator, who says: “If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person then there’s probably — you’ve got a problem.”

Mr Graham goes on to say Mr Biden is “as good a man as God ever created” and “is the nicest person I think I ever met in politics”.

The ad concludes with a statement from Mr Graham in 2015, in which he told CNN: “This is a defining moment in the future of the Republican Party.”

He adds: “We have to reject this demagoguery, and if we don’t reject Donald Trump, we’ve lost the moral authority … to govern this great nation.”

The ad, which was released over the weekend, has already received over 1.4 million views on YouTube.

Republican Voters Against Trump confirmed the ad was set to air in several states across the country on Fox News, MarketWatch reported on Monday.

