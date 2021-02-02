Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

Lindsey Graham walks away after speaking to reporter on 7 January about Capitol violence. (AP)

Senator Lindsey Graham was immediately fact checked after he suggested he doubted Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene had made a number of unhinged statements supporting a variety of conspiracy theories.

"Are these postings accurate?" Mr Graham asked reporters. "I want to hear from her before I judge what to do about her, I want to know what the facts are. If these are not accurate postings, [and] they've been manipulated, I'd like to know that. If they are accurate, does she still hold these beliefs, so I'm going to wait for her to come forward and tell us exactly what's real and what's not, what she believes, then we'll have more information."

In response, a reporter pointed out that many of the comments were made on video.

Rather than adjusting his position, Mr Graham dodged the question and insisted he would have to speak with her before he could pass judgement on her statements.

"She'll have to tell me, is it accurate," Mr Graham said. "I don't know, I haven't seen the video, what's accurate, what's not. What position do you have today, and if your position is different today, why?"

Ms Greene, a Republican congresswoman from Georgia, has come under fire for comments she made promoting numerous conspiracy theories, including QAnon, 9/11 trutherism, and the belief that the Parkland shooting was faked.

Troves of damning information on Ms Greene was shared on social media in recent weeks. Screenshots from Ms Greene's Facebook show her liking comments calling for the execution of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

GRAHAM on MTG: I rode down with her going to GA. Had a very pleasant experience...I want to hear from her. Before I want to judge what to do about her I want to know what the facts are. If these are not accurate postings they've been manipulated, I'd like to know that... pic.twitter.com/AUvqIwG3Az — Alan He (@alanhe) February 2, 2021

A video from before she was elected to Congress shows her demanding that Muslim Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib re-take their oaths of office, but swear in on a Bible rather than a Quran. Another video shows her harassing the survivors of the Parkland school shooting, which she refuses to admit was a real event.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke out against Ms Greene recently and defended Rep. Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, earning the ire of the former president's zealous supporters as a result.

House Democrats said if the Republicans do not strip Ms Greene of her committee assignments, they will introduce a resolution to force the issue.

One longshot resolution, introduced by Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez, seeks to have Ms Greene removed from Congress altogether.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said he planned to have a "conversation" with Ms Greene concerning her history of bizarre comments, though it is unclear if she will have her committee assignments stripped.

